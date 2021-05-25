Zimmerman Trail to remain closed until repairs complete

Crews were still cleaning debris near Zimmerman Trail on Tuesday, the aftermath of a wreck the previous day that put three people in the hospital and temporarily closed the road.

Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley told The Gazette that as of Tuesday, no deaths have been reported from the wreck. A crash narrative has yet to emerge from the investigation, which is being headed by the department’s serious injury and fatal crash team.

A 35-year-old man was driving south on Zimmerman Trail, according to posts from BPD on social media, when his pickup truck struck a car carrying a man and a woman in their 60s. The pickup truck went over the guard rail and down the hill, ejecting the driver and coming to a stop near a home.

The Gazette previously reported that all three went to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Wooley could not say whether anyone taken to the hospital Monday had since been released.

The roadway will be closed until repairs can be made. Billings Director of Public Works Debi Meling said the city has set a tentative goal of reopening the road that runs from Rimrock Road to Highway 3 by Friday. Whether the road will be cleared for the public will depend on the weather, and the progress of repair crews, Meling said.