Zone change for embattled Highway 3 property gets green light from Billings City Council

An agricultural stretch of Highway 3, located east of the Billings airport, received a tacit approval for commercial development from Billings City Council members on Monday night.
Council members voted unanimously to approve a zone change of the property, converting it from agriculture to heavy commercial, which will allow the vacant fields to be opened to commercial development.
"This is the kind of development we need around the airport," said council member Roy Neese. "I think this is good for Billings. I think it's good for jobs."
The vote required a super majority approval from the council. Enough of the neighbors around the property had filed "valid complaints" with the city to trigger super-majority requirement, which would have required two-thirds approval of the council.
The land, divided into two parcels, sits on either side of AJ Way, north of Highway 3. The parcel west of AJ Way is the one now zoned heavy commercial. Both parcels were annexed into the city by an earlier vote from the council.
The land belongs to the Blain family, who own and run Billings Flying Service, which built its headquarters just north of the property. The Blains' Lupine Holdings is the legal holder of the land. The annexation and zone change request was first brought to the city by Aviation Properties, LLC, the initial owner of the land. Lupine took over ownership and the request process; both companies are owned by the Blains.
The serpentine ownership history of the property caused some consternation among council members and homeowners in the neighborhoods across the street, who called into the city council meeting to oppose the zone change.
Those neighbors have long opposed the zone change and many called into Monday night's meeting to voice that opposition, expressing concerns that the change will invite the development of anything from machine repair shops to travel center-style truck stops, industrial warehouses and increased semi-truck traffic.
Heavy commercial zoning allows for the development of "commercial, wholesale, warehouse-distribution facilities and contractor commercial uses," according to the city's new zoning code. It also allows for outdoor storage and it accommodates truck traffic.
It also allows for bakeries, microbreweries, restaurants, bars, hotels and motels.
Neighbors expressed concerns about the amount of traffic it would bring to Highway 3, and the increased lighting and signage. Many also worried that there was no unified development plan for that corridor of Highway 3, and unless something is put in place the area will ultimately see a decline property values.