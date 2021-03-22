Zone change for embattled Highway 3 property gets green light from Billings City Council

An agricultural stretch of Highway 3, located east of the Billings airport, received a tacit approval for commercial development from Billings City Council members on Monday night.

Council members voted unanimously to approve a zone change of the property, converting it from agriculture to heavy commercial, which will allow the vacant fields to be opened to commercial development.

"This is the kind of development we need around the airport," said council member Roy Neese. "I think this is good for Billings. I think it's good for jobs."

The vote required a super majority approval from the council. Enough of the neighbors around the property had filed "valid complaints" with the city to trigger super-majority requirement, which would have required two-thirds approval of the council.

The land, divided into two parcels, sits on either side of AJ Way, north of Highway 3. The parcel west of AJ Way is the one now zoned heavy commercial. Both parcels were annexed into the city by an earlier vote from the council.