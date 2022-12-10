Zonta Club of Billings commemorates Human Rights Day

Zonta International observes Human Rights Day each year on Dec. 10 , which commemorates the day in 1948 when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, or UDHR, was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

"It is important that we protect our basic human rights," said Reneé Coppock, Zonta International Director. "Article I of the UDHR provides that ‘All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.’ Since the adoption of the UDHR, human rights have become more recognized around the world. However, the promise of the UDHR, dignity and equality in rights, has been under a sustained assault in recent years. In the U.S. we cannot even pass the Equal Rights Amendment. Women and girls in Iran and Afghanistan lose their lives when seeking basic rights. We need to work together so that we do not leave anyone behind and everyone’s rights are protected."

Zonta International President Ute Scholz agreed.

“As we often say, ‘women’s rights are human rights.’ Therefore, Zonta International believes in the protection of all human rights and that everybody must stand up for human rights,” Scholz said, adding that Zonta International does just that everyday.

Human Rights Day also concludes the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Zonta members from around the globe have been actively advocating to end gender-based violence over the last two weeks.

The Zonta Club of Billings placed more than 50 Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women signs around the community during the past two weeks and has posted information on social media platforms each day relating to the devastating effects of gender-based violence. Members have been out in the community educating people about MMIP and human trafficking issues.

Today, the United Nations is kicking off a yearlong campaign to promote and recognize the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, which will be celebrated in 2023.

The UDHR has served as a “foundation for an expanding system of human rights protection that today focuses also on vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples and migrants,” the UN said in its observance of Human Rights Day.

It is widely known that Eleanor Roosevelt was the first chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights and played a significant role in drafting the UDHR. However, there were other women who were crucial to the document’s adoption, including Hansa Mehta, Minerva Bernardino, Begum Shaista Ikramullah, Bodil Begtrup, Marie-Hélène Lefaucheux, Evdokia Uralova and Lakshmi Menon.

Just as these women shaped the milestone document that enshrines the rights of all human beings, women continue to defend human rights and pursue gender equity.

On Human Rights Day, the Zonta Club of Billings thanks the community for its support as they stand up for human rights and calls on others to join them in advocating for the rights of women, girls and all human beings.