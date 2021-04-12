ZooMontana announces new wild waterfowl sanctuary

Like a phoenix rising, the old aviary at ZooMontana will be reborn into the park's newest attraction.
The Foster Waterfowl Refuge is a planned wildlife oasis that will be built on what ZooMontana staff affectionately call "the pit," the site of the park's old covered aviary. The aviary was removed about 15 years ago and nothing was installed in its place.
"It's the bane of my existence," Jeff Ewelt said with a laugh.
Ewelt is executive director of ZooMontana and has puzzled for years over how best to put the old aviary pit to better use. Limited by funds, the zoo has had few options. And then last year he was approached by Cynthia Foster, a longtime Billings resident and philanthropist.
Foster met with Ewelt, telling him she wanted to do something at the zoo in memory of her husband, Paul Milan Foster. As the two talked about potential projects, Ewelt told her about the defunct aviary.
The idea that formed was a water-based refuge for migratory waterfowl that would also house native fish and feature a glass viewing wall where visitors could see below the waterline and watch the aquatic wildlife.
ZooMontana will work with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks to decide on the best aquatic creatures for the refuge, like sturgeon and bass. The sanctuary itself will draw in waterfowl native to the region, birds that will use the area as an oasis during migratory flights.
The Shiloh Conservation Area is just north of the zoo and serves a similar purpose. Ewelt hopes the Foster Waterfowl Refuge will work in conjunction with the conservation area, the two locations drawing in birds that can be hard to spot in the wild, like avocets and wood ducks. Ewelt expects it'll draw in plenty of mallards, coots and geese.
In the end it'll be a $900,000 project, the biggest the zoo has undertaken since building its bear habitat in 2008. Construction will start this summer. And Cynthia Foster's "lead gift" is the reason it's happening, Ewelt said.
Along with Foster, Ducks Unlimited and Phillips 66 have donated to the project, along with a number of ZooMontana supporters.
"This project is a long time coming," Ewelt said. "It's a labor of love for me."