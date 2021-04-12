ZooMontana announces new wild waterfowl sanctuary

Like a phoenix rising, the old aviary at ZooMontana will be reborn into the park's newest attraction.

The Foster Waterfowl Refuge is a planned wildlife oasis that will be built on what ZooMontana staff affectionately call "the pit," the site of the park's old covered aviary. The aviary was removed about 15 years ago and nothing was installed in its place.

"It's the bane of my existence," Jeff Ewelt said with a laugh.

Ewelt is executive director of ZooMontana and has puzzled for years over how best to put the old aviary pit to better use. Limited by funds, the zoo has had few options. And then last year he was approached by Cynthia Foster, a longtime Billings resident and philanthropist.

Foster met with Ewelt, telling him she wanted to do something at the zoo in memory of her husband, Paul Milan Foster. As the two talked about potential projects, Ewelt told her about the defunct aviary.

The idea that formed was a water-based refuge for migratory waterfowl that would also house native fish and feature a glass viewing wall where visitors could see below the waterline and watch the aquatic wildlife.