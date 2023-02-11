Scott Meyers, volunteer curator of the Yellowstone Arboretum on the grounds of ZooMontana, will give a talk on Feb. 20 covering all facets of a working arboretum from "What is an arboretum" to "Why Plant Trees" to "What's New for 2023."

The talk is sponsored by the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society and is free to the public. Meyers will speak at 7 p.m. at the Mayflower Church, 2940 Poly Drive.

A few years back while helping his partner, Nancy Welch, with her volunteer work at ZooMontana, Meyers realized there weren't just trees on the grounds of the zoo but special trees, unique trees and somewhere in the past there was a "plan" for these trees.

Having grown up in the Midwest, Meyers always enjoyed the many varieties of trees found in rural and urban areas. As a boy he visited the Morton Arboretum near Chicago, one of the largest in the United States. As an adult he found himself fascinated by trees and their more formal cultivation in arboretums in the U.S. and Europe, especially the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, England.

So, the sight of the unique trees at ZooMontana set off a spark of imagination. What would it take to get the zoo established as a "real” arboretum? So begins the journey of creating the second accredited arboretum in Montana. A wealth of information on the trees and the animal habitats of the zoo can be found on the yellowstonearboretum.org website.