ZooMontana cancels Montana Renaissance Festival

The 2020 Montana Renaissance Festival, scheduled for June 6-7, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ZooMontana announced.

“This is a huge blow for us,” said Jeff Ewelt, the zoo’s executive director, in a press release. “Not only is this a huge loss of critical operations revenue, but we know how disappointed the thousands of attendees, vendors and entertainers are going to be.”

The Montana Renaissance Festival is the largest of its kind in Montana and quickly became MontanaZoo’s second-largest fundraiser, behind its annual gala, A Wild Affair. The zoo stands to lose more than $40,000 because of the cancellation.

“This decision was heart wrenching for us, but we all feel it is the most responsible approach to ensuring our guests are the safest they can be.” Ewelt said.

Sibanye Stillwater, the presenting sponsor of the event, has donated the sponsorship fee to ZooMontana’s animal care emergency fund.

For more information on how to support ZooMontana, go to zoomontana.org or email Lea Ann Yucha, community relations director, at lyucha@zoomontana.org.

