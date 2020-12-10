ZooMontana gives teachers free admission during winter break

ZooMontana will offer all teachers free admission to the Zoo during winter break, Dec. 19-Jan. 3. The offer is good for the teacher only, and the teacher must present a valid teacher ID.

“Like so many front-line workers, teachers have been put through a lot this past year,” said Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, in a press release. “We hope this offer allows teachers the ability to escape a bit by walking our expansive grounds, whether that’s with their family, or by themselves. As educators ourselves, we are thankful for the heart and soul teachers put forward every day to ensure our kids are reached” added Ewelt.