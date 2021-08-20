ZooMontana hosts program on Bighorn Canyon birds

ZooMontana will host a presentation to help people learn more about the birds of Bighorn Canyon on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

ZooMontana and Bighorn Canyon staff will lead the presentation about the raptors that live in Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. During this program, people will see some of the live birds of prey that call southeastern Montana home, like turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks.

Bighorn Canyon staff will also be set up before and after the bird program to answer questions about becoming a park ranger.

For more information about this program, please call, Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center at 406-666-9961 or ZooMontana at 406-652-8100.

