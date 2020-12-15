ZooMontana receives $195K grant

ZooMontana has received a $195,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, to create a new development director position. The new development director will be responsible for planning, organizing and directing all of ZooMontana’s fundraising, including the major gifts program, annual fund, planned giving, special event sponsorships and capital campaigns.

According to Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, the staffing grant will be used to cover the Development Director’s start-up costs including salary, office space and work materials, such as phones and computers. Funding of the position will continue on a declining basis over three years, before the zoo assumes full responsibility of the position. According to a press release from the organization, ZooMontana plans to post the position after the New Year and hopes to have the role filled by early spring.