ZooMontana receives $333,000, anonymous donation for programming

Virtual Zoo programming

ZooMontana's resident Armadillo makes a virtual appearance in a Montana classroom. The Zoo recently recieved one of their largest single donations to bolster their education endowment and improve the way the Zoo reaches people. 

 Courtesy of ZooMontana

An anonymous donor gifted ZooMontana $333,000, which is among the largest one-time gifts in the zoo’s history.

"The gift came as a welcomed surprise," ZooMontana said in a press release. The gift will partially endow the Zoo’s education program by investing the donation and using the annual interest to fund the program. That means more programming while freeing up funds for other aspects of the Zoo, the release said.

“We are beyond excited to receive this gift, and will dedicate ourselves to meeting the donor’s wishes,” said Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana. “This wonderful philanthropist asked that the money be used for area youth, so we will safely invest the gift and utilize the yearly interest to purchase necessary, yearly supplies needed to run the Zoo’s educational programming.”

The zoo's education program reaches over 20,000 students a year both on and off the grounds, according to ZooMontana. In 2020, the Zoo's education team created a virtual means of reaching students across the region and worldwide. Audiences have spanned the globe with programming as far away as India, Qatar and Brazil. 

But in-person education programs are on their way back, said the press release. Specific gifts like this donation make it possible for the Zoo to bolster their programming while also freeing up funds for other aspects of the Zoo, Ewelt added, which will help ensure the Zoo's overall sustainability. 

ZooMontana is a non-profit, zoological and botanical park, dedicated to wildlife education and conservation revolving around the 45th parallel of the globe.

