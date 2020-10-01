ZooMontana receives truck from Valley Credit Union

During the late business hours on July 10, an unidentified individual entered ZooMontana, a nonprofit organization, waiting until after hours to break into and hide in a zoo vehicle. The suspect hotwired the vehicle and escaped by driving through the zoo’s security gate, according to a press release from Valley. The impact disabled the vehicle several miles down the road. The vehicle was damaged beyond repair, causing the loss of a crucial piece of equipment for the zoo.

“Valley Credit Union continues to be a good steward of our community, and in particular, ZooMontana,” said Jeff Ewelt, executive director of ZooMontana, in the press release. “Their support of our efforts at the zoo has been nothing short of incredible, and includes the building of a world-class Bison exhibit, support that led to our accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and now, this beautiful vehicle. This truck will be crucial in helping us fulfill our mission through animal feed pickup, to wildlife rescue. All of us at ZooMontana, both two-legged and 4 legged, thank Valley Credit Union for their unwavering support and belief in our cause.”