After more than eight years ZooMontana is once again an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoo.
ZooMontana had its AZA accreditation revoked in May 2011. Monday morning ZooMontana announced that its status with AZA has changed.
The AZA is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, education, science and recreation,” according to its website.
To determine accreditation, AZA assesses multiple aspects of a zoo or aquarium, including animal management and care, education programming, physical facilities, security, staff and institutional finances.
On its website, the AZA claims that of the 2,800 animal exhibitors licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture less than 10% are AZA accredited. The AZA lists public trust, eligibility for grant funding and participation in animal exchange programs with other AZA zoos among the benefits of being an AZA accredited zoo.
The AZA’s decision to pull ZooMontana’s accreditation in 2011 was based on concerns about the zoo’s limited finances, debt and a lack of long-term funding. AZA also cited trouble between staff and board members, The Gazette reported in 2011.
The zoo had been warned in 2011 that its AZA accreditation was at risk. ZooMontana raised more than $500,000 in donations and pledges to try and stave off the loss off accreditation. Ultimately the AZA announced in May that year it was revoking accreditation. At one point in 2011 the zoo was forced to close temporarily after it was dropped by its insurance company and lost its liability insurance policy.
In the fallout from its accreditation loss, ZooMontana lost multiple animals and staff members.
Three grizzly cubs moved from the zoo. A pair of Siberian tigers were sent back to the Philadelphia Zoo, The Gazette reported in 2013.
After the loss of accreditation the zoo’s executive director and marketing director resigned. Current zoo director Jeff Ewelt was then brought on as interim director.
ZooMontana is one of 36 institutions evaluated for Fall 2019 accreditation by the AZA. Most of the accreditation inspections took place between May and July and were followed by a hearing before the AZA Accreditation Commission in September.