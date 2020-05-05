ZooMontana reopening to public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ZooMontana recently announced plans to reopen following its government-mandated closure.

The zoo started Phase I of its reopening on May 4, allowing access to members.

On May 11, the zoo will reopen to the general public.

Daily attendance will be capped at 10% of the zoo’s capacity, which equals 500 guests per day, according to the zoo’s website.

The zoo has implemented the following guidelines:

All guests must practice social distancing within the Zoo.

No groups larger than 10 will be permitted. ZooMontana is not booking groups or field trips at this time.

All buildings, except for the restrooms, will be closed until further notice. Guests should practice social distancing within the restrooms.

Playgrounds will be open with hand sanitizing stations available. Children must be supervised by a parent or guardian to ensure distancing.

All animal feeders and extra options such as the photo booth and penny machine will be out of commission until further restrictions are lifted.

Through May, ZooMontana will be open daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with grounds closing at 3 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online or on site.