Ozzy Super Bowl

Ozzy, a grizzly bear at ZooMontana, eats a grape and whipped cream cake on top of a box with a logo of the San Francisco 49ers, choosing the team to win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs during a media event Friday, January 24, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The decision was swift.

For Kansas City Chiefs fans, news that the San Francisco 49ers are predicted to win the Super Bowl may be unbearable. 

On Friday Ozzy the grizzly bear officially picked the West Coast team as his favorite to win the Super Bowl, in a eight-year-old tradition at ZooMontana. 

The 680-pound bear predicted which team when faced with a dilemma. There were two whipped cream and grape cakes — one with a 49ers logo and one with a Chiefs logo. Whichever he ate first would be his pick. 

Ozzy, a grizzly bear at ZooMontana, eats a grape and whipped cream cake on top of a box with a logo of the San Francisco 49ers, choosing the team to win the Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs during a media event Friday, January 24, 2020.

Ozzy bear-lined for the 49ers' cake and licked the bowl clean. 

This is the eighth year the ZooMontana grizzly has predicted which football team will win the Super Bowl. 

Each pie was identical and placed at an equal distance from the door, assuring no favoritism from the bear, according to a press release. 

Ozzy is one of several Super Bowl predictors across the country. Skunks, manatees, giraffes, camels and more have offered their expertise. 

But ZooMontana maintains that Ozzy is one of the elite predictors, according to a press release.

Ozzy's record is 6-1 for correct picks. His one incorrect pick? In 2014 Ozzy picked the Broncos over the Seahawks. 

Although Ozzy didn't have much to say, onlookers could tell that the cake was bear-y good. Bruno, ZooMontana's largest bear, got a separate treat himself. 

Last year Ozzy predicted that the Patriots would win, his third time choosing the New England team. The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. 

