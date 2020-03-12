ZooMontana's red panda breaks record for oldest before being found dead Wednesday

A ZooMontana red panda who recently broke the record as the oldest living red panda in captivity was found dead Wednesday.

The red panda named Taylor broke the Guinness World Record as the oldest red panda living in captivity at 22 years old on Feb. 27, according to a press release from ZooMontana.

An announcement for the record was scheduled for Thursday, the day after Taylor was found dead from old age.

Taylor lived about 14 years longer than red pandas typically live in the wild. The record for oldest living captive red panda was 24 and lived in a zoo in Japan.

Taylor was one of four red pandas kept at ZooMontana. The zoo also houses another elderly red panda, Zoe, who is 18.

Taylor was born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

He first lived at Nashville Zoo in Tennessee, then Erie Zoo in Pennsylvania, before moving to ZooMontana in 2000, according to Guinness.

In a press release, Jeff Ewelt, the zoo's executive director, said he was "devastated by the loss."