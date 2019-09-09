The Rubber Duck Regatta has flown to a new location this year, ZooMontana. This year's regatta is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Duck moat races will take place throughout the day. The grand prize duck race will take place at 3 p.m. with $500 in Scheels gift cards for the winners. There will also be carnival games, bingo, Al Bedoo Train rides, food and entertainment.
The event benefits Big Sky Senior Service’s efforts to prevent elder abuse. According to the organization, many vulnerable elders would have little recourse in threatening situations, without its Prevention of Elder Abuse services. Big Sky Senior Service's PEA program is the only one in the region to provide education about elder abuse and exploitation, as well as case management and payee services to clients who were victimized or are at risk.
You have free articles remaining.
Rubber duck adoption costs $5 per duck. “Quack Packs,” six ducks for $25, are also available. Zoo admission is included with duck adoption. Ducks are available at local credit unions; Big Sky Senior Services, located at 937 Grand Ave.; and at the event.