ZooMontana welcomes orphaned wolf pup, newborn donkey

ZooMontana is now home to a 7-week-old grey wolf pup.

The small, male wolf pup was found on private property and followed the property owners across their driveway. After waiting and realizing the pack was not going to return, the owners retrieved the pup, hoping to help it. Shortly after, the owners contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The following day, the wolf/carnivore specialist for FWP Region 1 retrieved the pup, noting no visible injuries or concerns.

Knowing the historic den of the Condon wolf pack was nearby, the wolf specialist searched for signs of the pack to no avail, making a release impossible.

The pup will be slowly introduced to the zoo’s two current wolf residents. The introduction will span over several weeks to months, meaning the pup will not be on exhibit for some time according to ZooMontana.

“Wolf introductions can take time due to pack dynamics. Even though the Zoo’s pack is small, intros must still be done carefully” said Jeff Ewelt, executive director, in a press release. “We know how excited folks will be to see him, but we must be patient.”

ZooMontana also recently added a newborn miniature donkey to their family after mother Ethel gave birth in the early morning hours of June 13. The male newborn is an addition to the zoo’s barn and was on his feet within an hour, nursing feverishly. All three miniature donkeys can currently be viewed within the zoo’s Homestead area.

