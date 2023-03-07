Ahmari, one of ZooMontana’s two wolverines, gave birth to two kits on Jan. 31, the first wolverines to be born at ZooMontana.

The kits were first heard by animal caregivers and later found nursing in a den created in a hollowed-out log. The two babies appear healthy and are being well cared for by the new mother. Father Sid is interested but is being kept at a distance by Ahmari.

Lead caregiver in the area, Melissa Eschenbrenner, is thrilled with the birth.

“We are cautiously watching the kits from a distance, but mom is doing a great job”, said Eschenbrenner. “As one of the few U.S zoological parks that have been successful with wolverine births this year, we’re pretty proud of Ahmari."

Wolverine kits are born completely white, blind and weigh less than 1 pound. They will wean within 10 weeks, developing rapidly and reaching adult size by the end of the year.

Wolverines are found in remote boreal forests throughout the Northern Hemisphere. U.S. populations have struggled due to climate change and habitat loss, with current estimates putting the U.S. population at about 300 animals. Known for their ferocity and strength in proportion to their size, wolverines are the largest member of the mustelidae family, which includes otters, minks and weasels.

Viewing of the kits will be limited until mom is comfortable letting them venture beyond the den.