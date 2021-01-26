 Skip to main content
ZooMontana wolverine to make his pick for Super Bowl LV
ZooMontana wolverine to make his pick for Super Bowl LV

Sid2.png

Sid, a 32-pound male wolverine at ZooMontana, hopes to become a national sensation as he attempts to choose this year’s Super Bowl champion, either the Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sid succeeds Ozzy, a grizzly bear at the zoo who has a 75% success rate in his predictions. 

Sid will kick off his prediction career on Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m., when he predicts this year’s champion at ZooMontana. The event will be broadcast on the Big J Show of Hot 101.9.

Sid the Wolverine will choose between two pâtés’, both made of a delicious meat mixture. The pâté that is eaten first will be this year’s projected Super Bowl winner. Each pâté will be identical, ensuring no favoritism.

Ahmari, ZooMontana’s female wolverine, hates football and will have no part of this nonsense.

