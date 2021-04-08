Major Colstrip bill clears Senate

Under the terms of SB 379, NorthWestern would acquire shares of Colstrip Power Plant from exiting owners. There seems to be opportunity to do so. Less than a year ago, Colstrip owner Puget Sound Energy was attempting to sell its share of Colstrip Unit 4 for a dollar. Spokane-based Avista Corp. said in documents last week that getting out of Colstrip Units 3 and 4 as soon as possible was in its best interest.

But there would be no dollar deal for NorthWestern’s customers under SB 379, which is one of the concerns raised by analysts for the Montana Public Service Commission, whose members have called the bill unacceptable and a NorthWestern Energy wish list.

SB 379 says that regardless of what NorthWestern pays for additional Colstrip shares, customers will pay a rate based on the book value of NorthWestern’s existing Colstrip stake, prorated to the size of whatever NorthWestern buys. That $1 offer from Puget Sound Energy for a 25% interest in Colstrip Unit 4, would cost Montana customers $283 million, or put another way, $100 a year, for each residential customer through 2042. That’s what PSC analysts concluded. If NorthWestern bought the entire power plant, customers would be liable for $1.8 billion over that period.

Whether or not the power plant continued to operate, customers would have to fully pay off the debt.