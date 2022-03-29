Maleeya Knows His Gun is the face of MSU's 2022 American Indian Council Powwow

Maleeya Knows His Gun’s advocacy for others began when, as just a child, she watched as elders in her community boarded a bus in Lame Deer and were driven two hours to the nearest clinic to receive dialysis.

“I knew then I wanted to do something to help them,” said Knows His Gun, a Montana State University sophomore and enrolled member of the Crow Tribe who grew up on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and claims affiliation with both tribes.

Since then, Knows His Gun has been involved in a variety of causes, from caring for relatives with diabetes to making others aware of the cause of missing and murdered Indigenous women. It’s also a reason why she came to MSU to major in nursing with plans to return to the health care field in her Northern Cheyenne and Crow communities.

It is in that spirit of jumping in to help her community and the causes she believes in that earned Knows His Gun the title of Miss Indian MSU. The title means that Knows His Gun was the face of the MSU American Indian Council Powwow last weekend at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The in-person event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually last year, so thousands of people are expected to attend this year’s powwow, which is largely student run and is also one of the largest university powwows in the country.

In addition to representing the Native American and Alaska Native community at MSU, which totaled more than 800 students last fall, Knows His Gun is taking the powwow management class, so she is also involved in the many behind-the-scenes duties involved in staging the event as well as in front of the camera.

“It’s pretty much all hands on deck this week,” Knows His Gun said.

Royalty is an important part of most powwows, with most powwows selecting royalty ranging from tiny tots to adult. Knows His Gun, who grew up in Ashland, got her start as a child when she won a little princess contest in Ashland’s Memorial Day powwow. She attended schools in Colstrip where she was active in sports. When she got to MSU, she was encouraged to run for Miss Indian MSU, which was a largely online process because of the pandemic. Days after being named Miss Indian MSU, she represented Native American and Alaska Native students at the grand opening of MSU’s American Indian Hall. She also represented MSU at the installation of seven lighted teepees installed on Peets Hill on Indigenous Peoples Day.

“I have loved it,” she said of serving as Miss Indian MSU. “I wasn’t much at public speaking before, so I have grown through the experience.”

As MSU’s spokesperson for the powwow, she has appeared on a variety of media outlets in the last couple of weeks. This summer she will travel to powwows throughout the region representing MSU.

Knows His Gun said that the experience helps her as she advocates for another cause important to her: missing and murdered Indigenous women. She and Kola Bad Bear, a forward on the MSU Bobcats women’s basketball team and a fellow member of the Crow tribe who has garnered national exposure for both her play and the grace of representing other Indian basketball players, are planning to form a MMIW registered student club at MSU. Knows His Gun said that MMIW awareness is vital not only in her community but throughout the region.

“You see these women who are missing and you think, that could be my friend. That could be my sister. That could be me,” Knows His Gun said. “And these cases never get solved. It is very scary, and it is a cause that’s very personal to me.”

Knows His Gun is also active in Caring for Our Own, MSU’s program that supports Native American nursing students. “I want to get a dialysis center back home.”

“Maleeya has gracefully and confidently embraced her role as Miss Indian MSU. Her energy and passion really has been a sort of lifeblood as we host our first powwow in a few years,” said Nick Ross-Dick, program manager of American Indian/Alaskan Native Students at MSU. “We are happy to recognize Maleeya with the Dan Voyich Community Involvement Award at the powwow for all of her hard work and advocacy.”

Knows His Gun said it is her passion to represent her community.

“I like to see myself as a representative reminding everyone that we are still here,” Knows His Gun said. “We are thriving, and we aren’t going anywhere.”

For more information about the 2022 American Indian Powwow, go to: https://www.montana.edu/aic/powwow/

