Police have arrested a suspect in the Feb. 28 homicide of a Billings woman.

Terrell Spotted Wolf, 30, was arrested Thursday evening by the Billings Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. He is currently is being held in jail on a charge of deliberate homicide, according to police Lt. Matt Lennick.

On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., police found a 48-year-old woman dead in a home on the 1600 block of 12th Street West.

It is the second homicide in that midtown neighborhood in less than two months. On Jan. 9, Carlos Delao was killed during a carjacking in the driveway of his home on the 1200 block of Avenue F. The suspect, Thomas John Slevira Jr., has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with murder, attempted murder and several counts of assault, with prosecutors alleging he shot Delao, then invaded a home where a child's birthday party was being held. District Judge Donald L. Harris set his bond at $1 million.

BPD has opened a total of three homicide investigations this year. Last month, 21-year-old Beau Harlan Beaumont was shot in the parking lot of America's Wild West, and later died while being treated at a Billings hospital. The alleged shooter, Xavier Buffalo, has been charged with deliberate homicide and is currently in custody on a $250,000 bond. Beaumont's family has sued the owners of America's Wild West, the nightclub where Beaumont was killed.