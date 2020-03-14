Man hunted following Lewistown death

Police on Saturday were hunting for a man suspected in a suspicious death in Lewistown.
A resident in the 100 block of Crystal Drive called police dispatch at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday seeking medical help for a gunshot wound, said Lewistown Police Officer Steve Fanning in a press release.
When officers arrived they found a 52-year-old man dead.
“Foul play” is suspected, Fanning said.
Police are searching for a 47-year-old “person of interest” seen leaving the area in a 1995 green Toyota Tacoma flatbed truck with Montana license plate 8-31182A.
The man is possibly armed and should not be approached if spotted, police said. Anyone seeing him should call 911.