Man injured in Friday house fire on far west end of Billings

A Billings man was injured early Friday morning when his house caught fire on the far west end.

Witnesses said the homeowner ran without clothes on to a neighbor’s house where he was cared for before an ambulance arrived. The man was being treated at a Billings hospital for injuries that apparently weren’t life threatening, a fire official on the scene said.

The home at 7541 Burlington in the Homewood Park neighborhood caught fire about 6:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to several outbuildings on the property, along with a camper and other stored items. Firefighters from Billings, Laurel, Molt and Columbus battled the blaze which totally leveled the home. A pillar of black smoke could be seen from downtown Billings eight miles away.

The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.

The neighbor, Lila Smith, who lives just a few yards to the west of the burned home, watched the fire nervously from her kitchen window. She had been awaked by a knock on her door warning her about the fire.

“It didn’t take long for the whole thing to be gone,” she said.

Another neighbor, Cecil Delabio, lives even closer to the burned property. His home just east of the blaze is about four feet from a shed that burned. Flames were still visible coming from the shed at about 7:30 a.m. as Delabio watched firefighters put the last of the fire out.

“I kept feeling the walls of my house, watching the flames through the window, thinking if the walls got too hot I was getting out of there with whatever I could,” he said.

It’s not certain yet what caused the fire, although fire officials said the homeowner heated the residence with a wood stove.

Nearby, Martin Doll runs a business and was alerted to the fire when he smelled the smoke.

“I went out there to check around before the firetrucks got here,” Doll said. “He lost everything really quickly. It went fast.”