Man sentenced after forcing flight to land in Billings

A Washington man was sentenced Thursday for interfering with an airline crew by jumping on a beverage cart and pushing a flight attendant into a seat, screaming and trying to remove his clothes on a flight that was diverted to Billings for his removal. He was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $14,500 restitution to the airline, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Adam Alexander Williams, 33, of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty in June to an indictment charging him with interference with flight members and attendants.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged that on Jan. 9, Williams boarded an American Airlines cross-country flight from Seattle to Charlotte, North Carolina. Once in the air, Williams’ behavior turned erratic and escalated. Williams yelled profanities and asked to no one in particular, “Where is Jasmine Sanders?” Williams jumped from his window seat, over two passengers in his row, and onto a beverage cart. As he came off of the cart, Williams pushed a flight attendant into a seat and began to run down the aisle of the aircraft.

Another flight attendant calmed Williams down and escorted him to his seat. About 10 minutes later, Williams again began yelling profanities. Flight attendants then seated Williams around a group of U.S. Marines, who happened to be on the flight. Undeterred, Williams began screaming about 10 minutes later while taking off his clothes. At that point, to ensure the safety of passengers, the aircraft’s captain diverted the plane to Billings so that Williams could be removed.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Billings Airport Police.