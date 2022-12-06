MDU seeks 15% electric rate increase

Home electric bills for Montana-Dakota Utilities electric customers are likely to rise, possibly as much as $204 annually, as the company attempts to boost its rate of return.

Pending approval from the Montana Public Service Commission, the utility would recover $10.5 million a year from its 25,600 metered customers in Montana, an increase of 15%. In the interim, MDU is asking to recover $1.7 million while the utility commissioners review the larger request. A new gas-fired power plant outside of Bismarck, North Dakota, as well as a $2 million increase in property taxes are big ticket items driving the requested rate increase, according to Nicole Kvisto, MDU’s chief executive.

“The need for an increase in electric rates is driven primarily by the investments made since the last rate case,” Kvisto told regulators in testimony filed last week, “including the Hesket IV gas turbine, increases in O&M expenses and increases in property taxes.”

The value of the property on which the company is allowed to expect a rate of return is increased $35.9 million since rates were last approved for adjustment in 2018. The Heskett IV gas-fired generator represents $1.4 million of the requested rate hike.

Heskett IV comes online as the company phases out part of its coal fleet. The company retired its Lewis and Clark Generating Station in 2021, a coal-fired power plant outside of Sidney. The closure of Heskett units 1 and 2 occurred this year. Both Lewis and Clark and Heskett 1 were built in the 1950s, Heskett 2 in the 1960s. The units were required because they were no longer economical. The current rate case shows a $1.9 million savings from not having to buy coal for the units, though the company is still recovering depreciation costs from the retired generators.

Eastern Montanans say they are weary of the proposed rate increase given that current rates resulted from an increase that arrived on bills in 2019.

"We’re concerned that MDU’s proposed rate increase is flying under the radar and Eastern Montanans won’t find out until their already-rising electric bills get even higher," said Melissa Holt, a Glendive resident and chairwoman of the Dawson Resource Council, a group affiliated with Northern Plains Resource Council. "This monopoly utility corporation already raised rates recently, and now it wants an even bigger chunk of family budgets."

"It appears that MDU is either doing a poor job of managing operations, or it’s simply taking advantage of hard-working Montanans while people are distracted during the holidays," she said.

The application to raise electricity rates was filed by MDU on Nov. 4, then supplemented with testimony from 13 witnesses last week. General rate cases are complicated proceedings that take up to 270 days. The Public Service Commission officially accepted the application as adequate in detail Monday. No schedule for the proceedings or public comment has been established.

In a sense, this is the third requested rate increase in the past seven years, dealing with issues related to MDUs coal power fleet. Costs associated with the depreciation of Lewis and Clark, plus the Heskett coal units is $1.3 million.

In 2015, the utility sought to recover costs associated with capturing mercury air toxins and hazardous air particles from coal-fired power plants needing upgrades in emissions controls to comply with federal EPA standards. The controls were needed to keep the aging power plants running into the early 2020s, otherwise the units were going to have to close in 2015.

In 2018, the rate increase included the cost related to handling coal ash pollutants at MDU coal plants. Coal power remains a 26.8% share of MDU’s generation facilities. Gas-fired power plants represent 40% of the utility’s generation portfolio, renewables 28.8%.

MDU is one of two large, monopoly utilities servicing Montana customers. It’s electric customers are located in the eastern part of the state and include Glendive, Sidney and Miles City. The utility’s natural gas service extends west to Billings.

The state’s other large monopoly utility provider is NorthWestern Energy, which filed for rate increases for electricity and natural gas service earlier this fall. NorthWestern is seeking rate increases of 25.6% for residential electricity and 11.1% for natural gas.

Utility commissioners granted NorthWestern an annual $92 million interim increase in collections from its 380,000 metered customers, which started showing up on customer bills in October, though the company is seeking a larger, permanent increase of $170 million.