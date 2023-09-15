MET Transit has added designated stops at more than 450 locations across the city. Stops are now marked with MET signs, roughly every quarter of a mile along each route. Starting Oct. 2, riders will only be able to board at the marked stops. The current flag down system, in which passengers wait anywhere along a route and wave to the driver to get them to stop, is being eliminated. The change aims to help keep buses running on time.

Also starting Oct. 2, MET Transit is extending its weekday hours with service from 5:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Buses currently run from 5:50 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:10 a.m. to 6:10 p.m. on Saturdays.

The city is also adding a 15-minute circulator downtown, multiple 30-minute routes and improvements to Saturday service.

No bus services are provided on Sundays or on six holidays, including New Year's Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

MET Transit is also introducing features to make planning trips and paying for passes easier for passengers.

The Passio Go App, available on Google Play and the App Store, allows riders to track their bus in real time by selecting “City of Billings MET Transit” as their agency.

Passengers can now use their phones to pay for fares using Umo Mobility, also available through app stores and online.

In the coming months, the city plans to join the growing list of cities that partner with Google Transit, which provides passengers information on stops, routes, schedules and fares.

Newly installed kiosks at the transfer centers at Stewart Park, 26th Street West and Central Avenue, and downtown, 220 North 25th Street, give riders an option to purchase a pass. They can also buy passes at the MET office, 1705 Monad Road, and at City Hall, 210 N. 27th St.

Riders will still be able to pay cash for one-way fares when boarding a bus, but they should have the exact amount because no change is given.

A bus ticket costs $2 for adults ages 19 to 61. For young riders ages 6 to 18, fare is $1.50. Seniors age 62 and older, and those with disabilities pay $1 and children age 5 and younger ride free.

More information on the updates is available at mettransit.com. The city plans to have new printed schedules out in the coming weeks.