In retaliation to a recent court decision concerning NorthWestern Energy’s gas-fired power plant in Laurel, Republican lawmakers will vote on exempting the state’s top permitting agency from conducting environmental review on strip mining, coal mining and metal mine reclamation.

Following a suspension of the deadline for introducing new bills, House lawmakers on Monday went to work on a last-minute proposal to exempt Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality from following Montana Environmental Policy Act on mining matters.

MEPA, as the policy act is known, spells out the steps for reviewing projects, not only for the environment, but also social, historical site and wildlife impacts.

House Bill 971 sets up a hostage situation in which thorough environmental review of mining dies if the state Supreme Court concludes that the MEPA process extends to carbon emissions.

Eleven lobbyists, including one for the Billings Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke in favor of House Bill 971, characterizing it as good for jobs. In short, title HB 971 was to revise MEPA to exclude review of greenhouse gas emissions.

At least 66 people lined up to speak against the bill, either in person or online.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Josh Kassmier told the House Natural Resources Committee that it was time to show the courts who was boss.

“We got to take action and make sure that we're the ones that create law, not judges,” Kassmier, a Fort Benton Republican said. “House Bill 971 makes it clear that unless and until the federal government by the act of Congress, mandates that carbon is a regulated pollutant, or unless Montana policymakers enact laws to regulate carbon, a procedural review does not include climate analysis. This bill is critical to restoring the balance of power in Montana, to protect the Montana Legislature’s authority to enact laws that uphold the constitution as it was intended.”

The bill later passed out of committee on a party-line vote.

At issue was an April 7 court ruling by District Judge Michael Moses that temporarily stopped construction of NorthWestern Energy’s gas-fired power plant under construction near Laurel. The ruling was cited in Republican caucus Friday by House Speaker Matt Regier, as the reason for suspending the rules deadline for introducing new bills. The deadline is more than a month past due.

Regier is also a co-sponsor of HB 971.

Moses found that Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, a permitting agency, “failed to take a hard look at two environmental issues” when giving approval to NorthWestern’s project. DEQ didn’t review the power plant’s greenhouse gas emissions, while also ignoring the light pollution from the power plant. DEQ concluded the carbon dioxide impacts were insignificant. Moses saw it differently.

"This power plant is one of NorthWestern Energy’s largest projects in Montana and it is up-wind of the largest city in Montana. It will dump nearly 770,000 tons of greenhouse gases per year into the air," Moses wrote. "The pristine Yellowstone River is adjacent to the project. This project will have a life of more than 30 years. That amounts to more than 23,100,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions directly impacting the largest city in Montana that is less than 15 miles downwind. To most Montanans who clearly understand their fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthful environment, this is a significant project."

NorthWestern, the day after the Moses ruling, said it would appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

Monday, DEQ Director Chris Dorrington told the House Natural Resources Committee he wasn’t sure what the agency’s response to Moses would be. The court order directed DEQ to evaluate the impact of carbon emissions and light pollution and then determine whether it’s necessary to abandon its 20-page environmental assessment of the power plant for a more thorough environmental impact statement.

Moses didn’t rule that the power plant’s carbon emissions were beyond permitting. Rather, the judge ruled that DEQ hadn’t bothered to consider the carbon emissions at all. The court sided with DEQ’s permitting judgements in every category in which the agency made criteria-based conclusions.

NorthWestern Energy didn’t participate in Monday’s hearing. Earlier in the day, the company issued a statement by John Hines, vice president of supply and Montana government affairs.

“If Montana’s applicable permitting criteria are modified after a permit is approved, any project in any sector will be jeopardized and have more risk. That kind of risk will have far-reaching, negative, consequences for Montana’s economy. It is my understanding that providing certainty regarding the rules and criteria a permit applicant is subject to is what the Legislature is attempting to address,” Hines said. “The Yellowstone County Generating Station was permitted based on defined criteria. The permitting process was followed. The order seems to impose additional criteria, beyond what is required by law, and outside that established process.”

Supporters of the bill framed the Moses ruling as grinding business to a halt in Montana. The coal lobby, union representatives, and the Montana Chamber of Commerce said industry was in danger if DEQ had to assess the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions to permit a project.

“Mr. Chairman, I fear that this judicial decision has opened up a Pandora's box,” said Alan Olson of the Montana Petroleum Association. “I don't believe the judge was familiar with the statutes surrounding his decision. But once again, just like that old, Herman's Hermits song, you know, “Henry, the Eighth” second verse, same as the first. It's time to remind them that it's the Legislature's constitutional duties. Under Article Nine of the Constitution to enact these laws.”

The “them” to whom Olson refers is the Montana judicial system and more specifically the Montana Supreme Court, lawmakers waged a losing battle against the Supreme Court and the constitutions of Montana and the United States during the 2021 legislative session and the current one.

After an expensive round of lawsuits challenging the legality of more than two dozen laws from the 2021 legislative session, the governor’s office requested $2.6 million to pay for court challenges.

Many of the people testifying against HB 971 said without the permitting steps spelled out in the Montana Environmental Policy Act, their right to a clean and healthful environment was in jeopardy.

“Our founders feared that corporations might amass more power than the people. That threat is in this room today,” said Joan Kresich of Livingston, board chairperson of Northern Plains Resource Council. “Please listen to our voices and honor your promise to serve Montana citizens, the bedrock of our fragile democracy. In spite of scientific agreement to end new fossil fuel burning plants, in spite of the utility brashly building a methane plant on land zoned for agricultural use. A plant that utility customers will be stuck paying for long after it becomes untenable. In spite of a big majority of us clamoring for a clean, affordable energy future. In spite of our youth who know the world they're in, they will inherit, depends on moving away from fossil fuels. This bill is serving the shareholders of the utility.”