Montana chickens at risk for bird flu

Avian influenza, or bird flu, is knocking on Montana’s door, putting commercial and hobby chickens at risk of a fatal bird illness that’s pushed egg prices up 52% ahead of the Easter holiday.

Montana’s chicken population is at risk of picking up the disease, now present in 24 states, the State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said Wednesday. Three states neighboring Montana have cases of avian flu. Montana is waiting for confirmation of two suspected cases now.

The last significant outbreak of avian flu was in 2015. Animal health officials cautioned then, as they do now, that hobby bird farmers needed to understand exposure risks, recognize symptoms, and report illness.

Avian influenza is highly contagious but doesn't present an immediate public health concern, according to the Animal Plant Health Inspection Service. Nationally, 17 million birds have been killed so far, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“It’s In North, South Dakota, and it’s in Wyoming,” Zaluski said. “I think it’s reasonable to expect that Montana will not escape it. We’re waiting on a couple cases right now that are kind of presumptive. We don’t have confirmation yet at a commercial or poultry facility in the state, but I would suspect that’s likely to change in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

The state’s $38 million egg industry, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports has grown six fold since 2010, is at risk. However, backyard chickens that tend to live outdoors are more vulnerable to wild bird exposure, particularly around bodies of water.

Birds that are sick are usually killed to prevent spread of the disease and to keep the sick birds out of the United States food supply. Anyone with sick birds or bird deaths should report them to the state veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock.

“Contact with waterfowl is the single biggest risk to domestic poultry in Montana,” Zaluski said. “Having said that, there are other biosecurity practices that people should be doing, making sure their facility is reasonably sanitary, not allowing their birds to keep company with another owner’s birds.”

“If possible, bringing birds indoors for the time being to limit exposure is a good idea,” he said.

In chickens, symptoms include purple discoloration and swelling of the legs, wattles and eyelids. Ruffled feathers and open mouth breathing are also symptoms.

Egg prices have increased to $2.88 per dozen, an increase of 52% since February when the first bird flu cases were detected, according to the USDA.

