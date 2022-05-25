Montana congressional delegation offers little to address mass shootings

Montana’s congressional delegation had little to offer Wednesday about advancing legislation of any kind to address mass shootings following the murder of 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester firmly set their positions on the divisive issue of gun control when asked whether they supported a legislative response to mass shootings. Respectively, their positions could be summarized as none and some, with proposals on the table having previously ended in a Senate stalemate.

Asked if there was a legislative response he would support, Montana’s only U.S. representative, Republican Matt Rosendale, did not reply.

Daines said in an email: “What happened in Texas was a horrific act of evil, and I’m praying for the families and loved ones of the victims. Evil perpetrators break the laws — more gun restrictions for law abiding Montanans is not the answer. We must work together with communities and schools to create safer environments for our children, and that includes strengthening the security of school perimeters.”

Daines had similarly advocated to “harden schools” following the 2018 mass murder of 17 students a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In a roundtable discussion with then-President Donald Trump, Daines said the shooters were cowards who could only be stopped with deadly force. He likened defending schools to the new era of airport security enforced after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2019, Congress passed the STOP School Violence Act, which still provides money to schools for violence prevention and threat assessment programs. Montana schools split $452,130 in STOP money in 2020. The money comes from U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance within the Department of Justice.

At a press conference livestreamed Wednesday, Texas officials confirmed there was an armed policeman assigned to the Uvalde school district at Ross Elementary when the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school. The officer and Ramos shot at each other, but Ramos was able to get past the policeman and carry out the mass shooting.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester said that anyone found by a judge to be a threat to others, or themselves, shouldn’t have access to a gun. The policy is what’s known as a “red-flag” law, empowering judges to issue court orders for arms confiscation.

"As a proud gun owner, I'm a strong advocate for the Second Amendment. But, criminals, terrorists and those found by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others should not have access to firearms, period,” Tester said in an email. “Republicans and Democrats need to work together to ensure our laws keep our communities safe and guns out of the hands of dangerous people, and I believe that measures with broad bipartisan support, like background checks, are a great place to find that common ground. I hope all of my colleagues will join me in putting politics aside in the face of the tragic massacre in Texas, and work with me to find solutions that will keep our children safe."

Previous mass shootings have led to similar conversations about red-flag laws. But those bipartisan talks have gone nowhere. In 2019, after two mass shootings killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio, Trump stopped short of demanding new gun control legislation, specifically red-flag laws that would allow law enforcement to obtain court orders for people who pose significant harm to themselves or others.

Tester sided with Trump's suggestion that red-flag laws were due. Daines, broke with the former president on the issue.

Tester also supported a debate on whether there should be background checks for firearms sold at gun shows and online, a proposal at the time by Sens. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican.

Then and now, with the Senate seized up, a Democratic-controlled House passed gun control legislation that was never going to get support by Senate Republicans for a hearing.

The House, which passes bills by simple majority, has only passed two bills since last year. The Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2021 and the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021, could be taken up by the Senate at any time, though rejection along party lines would be the likely outcome.

In the House, Rosendale voted against both bills.

The Uvalde murders were only the latest of 50 mass shootings that have taken place in May. The National Institute of Justice defines mass shootings as an incident in which four or more people have been killed. The website Gunviolencetracker.org, identifies 303 mass shooting deaths in he United States so far this year.

