Montana country music icon Lonnie Bell passes away

Montana and country music has lost a legend.

Longtime Billings disc jockey and country musician Lonnie Bell has died at the age of 98, a social media post announced last night.

“So much can be said about Lonnie, and will be shared in the coming days and weeks,” Lonnie Bell’s Classic Country Facebook page stated. “For now, please share in our prayers of comfort for Marty and all the family.”

Regarded as one of the first country music DJs, Bell started spinning records while he was stationed in Honolulu with the U.S. Navy in 1953 and would begin his career as a live DJ in 1960 and move to Billings in 1963.

In 1985, he began the four-hour Sunday morning program “Lonnie Bell’s Classic Country” on KGHL in Billings until 2018. Since his retirement, the show has carried on with longtime co-host and Billings-based meteorologist Ed McIntosh.

Born in West Virginia in 1924, Bell developed a close connection with the country music genre during its early years and would go on to develop relationships with legends that included an up-and-coming Loretta Lynn.

Bell was inducted into the Country Radio DJ Hall of Fame in 2005 and joined the Montana Broadcasters Hall of Fame the same year. He is also a member of the Montana Cowboys Hall of Fame.