The Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that President Joe Biden lacks authority to forgive $400 billion in student loans was unanimously welcomed by Montana’s congressional delegation, which earlier voted to restart payments.

Specifically, the president offered 20 million college borrowers up to $20,000 in individual loan forgiveness, with the largest amounts going to Pell Grant recipients, who are students with exceptional need. Non-Pell recipients earning less than $125,000 annually were eligible for up to $10,000.

Biden argued that his loan forgiveness power was anchored in the 2003 HEROES Act. The acronym represents the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act. The law was created after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, first to help borrowers affected by the attacks. Two years later the law was amended to help members of the military during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump invoked the HEROES Act to suspend student loans, but Biden took things a step further, crafting a plan for up to $400 billion in loan forgiveness. Republicans in Congress succeeded with a vote to restart loan payments by recruiting support from moderate Senate Democrats, including Montana Democrat Jon Tester.

Friday, three of Montana’s four lawmakers said they didn’t see a need to repeal the HEROES Act.

“Anytime a law is being abused, Congress should provide oversight,” said Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Western District Republican. “Article 1 section 9 — no money should be drawn from Treasury without consequence of appropriations.”

Sen. Steve Daines said Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the Supreme Court opinion, had it right. The Biden administration had illegally applied the HEROES Act, which needed to be followed, not replaced.

Since the rollout of Biden’s loan forgiveness plan in August 2022, Daines has characterized the move as unfair both to college borrowers who already repaid their loans and taxpayers who didn’t attend college. He did so again Friday.

Rep. Matt Rosendale declined to answer the same questions offered to all members of the delegation by Lee Montana Newspapers. The Eastern District Republican’s remarks about the ruling are available on Twitter. He generally echoed Daines sentiment that guaranteed student loan borrowers should expect repayment.

Note that Daines, Rosendale and Tester voted for the extension of and forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program “loans,” which amounted to nearly $800 billion in money to businesses, including more than $1.8 billion issued to businesses in Montana between April 2020 and May 2021.

Similar to Rosendale, Tester declined to answer most of the questions asked by Lee Montana Newspapers. A spokesman for the senator said Tester didn’t support a HEROES Act repeal. The spokesman said Tester recognized that higher education costs are a burden for working families. And Tester supports loan forgiveness for doctors and teachers serving in rural Montana and tribal communities.

Both Daines and Zinke said that changes were needed to the guaranteed student loan program.

Zinke said the private schools with tax-free endowments, like Harvard and Yale, asking high tuition shouldn’t be receiving federal aid for “graduating kids with impractical educations and empty job markets.” He thought differently of making loans available to students at state schools.

“If you’re looking for practicality, Montana schools can deliver quality education at a reasonable price,” Zinke said, “Great trade schools with innovative curriculum delivery which provides a better value for education and turns the student loan process back on its original intention, access to a helpful education.” A four-year degree doesn’t make financial sense for everyone, he said.

Student loans are the norm at Montana universities and colleges for first-year, full-time students, of which roughly 80% have borrowed money in the past decade. About 61% of Montana university graduates have taken out loans, the average owed is about $27,290 for degree recipients who attended school as state residents.

Daines pointed to bills that he’s supported to help students make better tuition decisions. Specifically, he cited a recent bill requiring that students be shown the cost of loan repayment over time, while also receiving an estimate of how much income they can expect relative to their degree during a career.