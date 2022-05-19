 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana delegation splits on supporting latest Ukraine aid bill
Montana delegation splits on supporting latest Ukraine aid bill

Tester, Daines, Rosendale

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, left, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, center, and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Montana's congressional delegation has split on supporting the latest military aid package for Ukraine.

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Jon Tester, a Democrat, voted Thursday to pass the $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package. The 86 to 11 authorizing vote had been delayed for about a week following an objection by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, of Kentucky, who was joined in opposition Thursday by 10 other Republicans, including Wyoming’s Cynthia Lummis.

Montana’s support in the Senate was expected, though the state's currently lone representative rejected the bill in the House. 

“This is about peace through strength. Repelling Putin’s war of aggression is critical to our own national security as China and our adversaries are watching how the United States responds,” said Daines Tuesday as the Senate voted to end debate on the bill. “If we fail to act, a nuclear armed Russia and our adversaries will grow bolder in their ambition for conquest and further increase hostility towards the United States.”

Daines was one of the first members of Congress to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion earlier this year.

Paul’s objection last week meant that Senate Republican leaders arrived empty handed in Ukraine over the weekend for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Montana’s only U.S. House member, Republican Matt Rosendale, voted against the bill May 10 when it passed the house 368 to 57. He said in a press release afterward that his concerns were rooted in the U.S.-Mexico border.

“I’m disappointed that Congress still refuses to address the issues that are affecting Americans here at home. Last year, over 100,000 Americans died due to drug overdoses—the majority from fentanyl coming from Mexico,” Rosendale said.

The representative also pointed out that Congress had already approved $13 million in aid included in a bill to fund the federal government, to which Rosendale and Daines voted against, but Tester supported. A third bill, allowing the military to lend and lease equipment to Ukraine, was supported by Rosendale and both Montana senators.

