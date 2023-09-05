Billings Democrat Ming Cabrera has declared his candidacy for Montana’s Eastern U.S. House District, promising to improve Medicare prescription drug prices and adequately fund schools.

The retired pharmaceutical rep said he would lean heavily on his experience in the medical industry to address rising prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients.

“We have a new program there where we’re looking at these drug prices and I’m very familiar with those drugs and what they do. And we need to make sure that for the first time Medicare can bargain across the board regarding prescription drugs, Cabrera said Tuesday.

“Insurance companies like Blue Cross, Aetna, even (TRICARE), they can go to pharmaceutical companies and ask them what tier they're going to be at and what the cost is going to be," Cabrera said. "But Medicare has never been allowed, Medicare, which is a $55 billion industry, in terms of just prescription drugs, to actually go to the pharmaceutical companies and ask what prices that we need to go at. Some people are paying $10,000, $20,000 for their co-pays in Medicare, and it's way too much.”

President Joe Biden announced at the end of August that prices would be negotiated for 10 Medicare Part-D drugs, as the federal government tries the bargaining power of a government insurer with 63 million clients, roughly 55% of the size of Blue Cross Blue Shield. Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices was written into the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act.

Cabrera, 60, has lived most of his life in the Billings area. He grew up in Huntley Project, where his father was a physician, attended medical school in the Philippines and received a degree from Creighton University.

The father of two children sees a need to make sure that government works, this at a time when Montana’s current Eastern District Rep. Matt Rosendale is vowing the shut down the government at month’s end when the current fiscal year expires. There is no funding to keep the government operating after the end of September without a vote to continue operations at current levels because Congress hasn’t done the work necessary to pass a new budget before the October start of the new fiscal year.

“What good does it do to fight like that. We’ve got to find a way to compromise sometimes?” Cabrera said. “Five members of Congress can shut down the whole budget process that the rest of the people want because they want their extreme thoughts to go through.”

It’s unlikely that Rosendale will be running for a third term representing Eastern Montana. An insurgence of Republican support developing around a second Rosendale run for U.S. Senate, where he would face Democrat Jon Tester in a rematch of their 2018 race, provided Rosendale can defeat Bozeman Republican Tim Sheehy, the candidate endorsed by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte.

There are a handful of would-be Republican candidates for the Eastern District who are waiting to declare candidacy until Rosendale officially announces a Senate candidacy.

Democrats aren’t holding back. Cabrera is the second Democratic candidate to declare for the East. Kevin Hamm, of Helena, announced his candidacy in May. Hamm is a veteran grassroots organizer with Montana Pride, who promised to campaign in every Eastern Montana county. He was quick to get to Billings in May an introduce himself to Democrats in the largest city in the district.

Republican candidates have dominated the counties of the Eastern District for years. In five of the last eight U.S. House races, the margin of victory by GOP U.S. House candidates over Democratic challengers was greater than 20%.

Cabrera thinks he can win, as a Democrat who both favors renewable energy development and the preservation of Colstrip Power Plant. He’s a devout Catholic who says abortion isn’t for his family, but that government bans on abortion are unacceptable.

“We need to come together as Montanans to work together, not fight each other. And let's work toward peaceful goals, more than anything,” Cabrera said. “And I'm open to suggestions, and I'll be out there talking to people. I'll be shaking hands. I'll be listening.”