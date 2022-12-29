Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena

As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week.

In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.

The event will be held in the in the Montana State Capitol Rotunda at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 and will be livestreamed on the Montana OPI Facebook page.

“The parent voice is part of the support for the best public education system,” Arntzen said in a public statement. “Education is a generational discussion with parents and grandparents. Join me in actively listening in partnership with legislators and school leaders as this 68th legislative session unfolds.”

The event will feature a number of guest speakers from across the state who have publicly challenged state and local authority regarding education in recent years.

Emily Pennington is slated to lead the Pledge of Allegiance while her parents James and Jana have been invited to speak. The family became known for a highly publicized dispute with the Billings public schools board of trustees and Superintendent Greg Upham regarding their daughter Emily’s eligibility to finish her high school education at age 19.

After a public outcry and a contentious special meeting, the board ultimately voted to amend its policy to give students the choice to stay in public schools until age 20 and possibly longer depending on specific special needs for students like Emily, who has Down Syndrome and whose parents opted to hold her back a year for medical reasons.

Also scheduled to speak is Alba Pimentel, chairperson for Moms for Liberty–Yellowstone County. The chapter is a recent addition to a nationwide nonprofit organizing against government intervention in public schools.

The organization’s website states its mission is to protect parental rights by engaging with their local elected leaders, to challenge “government overreach and intimidation tactics” and advocate for “liberty-minded” candidates in elections. The organization has received support from high-profile conservative politicians including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Trump administration cabinet members Betsy DeVos and Ben Carson.

Since starting the chapter in Oct. 2022, Pimental said it has grown to about 50 members and has focused predominately on increasing transparency from the Billings school board pertaining to budget spending and increasing parents’ involvement in its committee meetings.

“Our goal is to educate and empower parents who feel like they’re being ignored,” she told the Gazette. “And we’re going to continue to focus on preparing kids for the future.”

Also a parent of a special needs child in the Billings school district, Pimental has regularly attended board meetings in recent years to speak out against a range of topics including budget spending, amending the policy to let Pennington graduate and rescinding the district’s mask policy. She said she has noticed progress by the board over the past year regarding parental outreach and consideration but added that more work still needs to be done.

“It does seem like the board is under scrutiny, but it’s really just constructive criticism,” she said. “We really just want them to do better for our kids.”

Kalispell parent Kendra Espinoza will also speak at the event. Espinoza gained nationwide attention in 2020 after presenting and winning a case before the U.S. Supreme court on the grounds of discrimination. She argued that her family's exclusion from the state’s tax credit program stemmed from her kids attending a religious school.

The court ultimately ruled that excluding religious schools from the program violated the federal constitution regardless of whether state law bars funding for religious organizations. The ruling was considered a major victory for those in favor of school choice and utilizing public funds for private schools.

Arntzen has echoed parents’ concerns and opposition to government intervention in on public education in recent years, repeatedly saying that they have the final choice regarding their child. She was among those in attendance of the special board meeting discussing Pennington’s graduation and previously spoke at rallies in Helena and Billings opposing mask mandates in schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.