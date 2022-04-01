Montana farmers expect to plant 10 million acres despite drought

Montana farmers say they will plant just under 10 million acres this year, an increase from 2021 despite a prolonged drought, but the possibility of rising costs and a poor spring could change that projection.

The war in Ukraine, the cost of fertilizer and fuel, all factor into producer plans, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its early survey-based prospective plantings report.

Montana’s increase in acres surprised observers, given the extremely dry conditions. Spring wheat acres were expected to be about 3 million, a 5% increase from last year. The crop usually harvests in August, meaning it takes the brunt of summer heat and dry weather.

“If we get any rain between now and the end of May, we will absolutely plant spring wheat until the middle of June,” said Cassidy Marn, Montana Wheat and Barley Committee executive vice president. “But, they just have some tough decisions to make. There’s still a chance and this report shows way more optimism than I’ve been hearing.”

Thursday's report likely reflects the hope that farmers will be able to cash in on the best grain prices since 2008, driven upward by war in Ukraine and the chance that both Ukraine and Russia will be exporting very little wheat this year.

The 2021 drought, one of the worst on record, never let up. Montana’s winter wheat crop, planted into dry ground last fall, was rated 71% poor to very poor at the start of 2022. The National Agriculture Statistics Service reported this week that more than 52% of the state is currently in extreme drought, another 30% is in severe drought. In Valley County, which was at the heart of the drought in 2021, what limited snow fell this winter has melted and stock ponds are still dry. Neighboring Phillips County reports the same.

The plantings report suggests farmers are preparing for the worst as they seed into dry ground. The state leads the nation in barley production and those acres are up 12%, though the increase, pushing total acres to 1.05 million, is likely more related to fertilizer prices than optimism, observers said. Wheat farmers apply nitrogen to boost protein levels, which pads payouts come harvest. But barley is the exact opposite.

Protein in malt barley makes for cloudy beer, which is normally undesirable. Farmers spare the fertilizer and pour on the water to keep protein levels down.

As Charlie Baumgarner, who farms near Belt, bought fertilizer last fall the price nearly doubled over several months.

There’s another thing likely driving barley acres upward, Baumgarner said: act-of-God clauses in contracts, which shield farmers from penalties should they be unable to deliver because of weather.

The same clause is giving cover to farmers of dry peas and lentils, which is a big deal in far northeastern Montana, where Terry Angvick grows pulses, durum and even a little flaxseed. Montana became the nation’s largest producer of lentils several years ago as acres expanded, and North Dakotans started cutting back. Farmers say they will plant 580,000 acres of lentils this year, a 9% increase, and 600,000 acres of dry peas, up 5%.

“A lot of what’s driving it, when there’s a drought like this, are inputs, the costs of fertilizer, fuel and herbicides. And, how dry are we and what kind of safety net do we have through crop insurance or production contracts, with act-of-God clauses. If all those things don’t work out there are some awful tough decisions to make,” Angvick said.

Angvik farms near Reserve, population 35. As the crow flies, Reserve is 25 miles from North Dakota and 30 miles from Canada. The weather is usually different there than the rest of the state. The fields never go fallow. Farmers are only half kidding when they refer to this area as Montana’s Platinum Rectangle, a play on the better-known central Montana nickname Golden Triangle.

The extreme northeast corner of the state raises lentils, likely bound for India in the best years, and durum wheat, which is used for pasta in North Africa.

Currently durum is trading about $12 a bushel. Angvick thinks the price should be higher given where hard red winter and hard red spring wheat are trading. But the price is good enough to compel farmers to make plans. It could be the payout farmers regret missing later if they don’t plant. It could also be the luring red burner on summer’s hot stove.

Right now, farmers indicate they’ll plant 840,000 acres of durum, a 25% increase over last year. Angvick said he’ll wait and see. April and May are big rain months in this area. It will take water to make the optimism in the plantings report root out.

