Montana House candidates discuss Trump's COVID-19 response

Montana’s U.S. House candidates are widely divided on President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to testing, which health officials consider essential to limiting the virus’s spread.
Democrat Kathleen Williams and Republican Matt Rosendale offered their assessments of Trump's pandemic response to Lee Montana Newspapers recently. Williams emphasized that more testing has been needed since the beginning of the pandemic. Rosendale said Trump’s testing response has been among the best in the world.
“I did speak up about that in March, early March, and it’s still up on the web, calling for testing, testing, testing,” William said “We can’t manage what we can’t see.
“My biggest concern is that so much is driven by D.C. politics. We’re talking about people’s health and life and death and their ability to feed their family,” Williams said. “We need leaders who are going to be honest and independent and focused on the issues at hand and how we solve it and set the politics aside and go for the results.”
Testing challenges have been multiple for states looking for testing solutions on their own. Earlier in the pandemic, states competing with each other for tests and medical supplies were calling for a federal response. More recently, the testing challenge has been delays in laboratory processing, with the nation’s largest lab, Quest Diagnostics, informing states that results were slow to come and would likely slow further as fall flu season hit.
“I talked to one hospital administrator who told me there’s still a shortage of the reagent that they need for testing,” Williams said. “I mean, holy cow! How many months into this are we? That was a concern I heard back in February and March…… It’s still the same thing. Why couldn’t we solve that”
The quick turnaround on tests is important to getting infected people quickly quarantined and to begin tracking down the people with whom patients have interacted and possibly infected. Rosendale said Trump is delivering on tests, despite what critics say.
“What I have seen is that there’s more tests that are being conducted in our country than any other country. And this is an all-hands-on-deck scenario and if we need more facilities to perform the lab work, then they certainly have been coming on line,” Rosendale said. “We needed more PPE and the president took action to make sure there was more equipment and devices being produced and manufactured right here in our country that could be distributed to the frontline defenders on this.”
Rosendale’s testing assessment lines up with Trump’s. Montana’s insurance commissioner speaks to the raw numbers of tests done in the United States, about 731,920 tests on Friday and 70.3 million total tests so far this year, according to the COVID Tracking project at The Atlantic.
Rosendale also credits Trump for the easing regulations that made telemedicine difficult. The Aug 3 order by President Trump made it easier for doctors to care for patients remotely. Rosendale said the move was important to rural Montanans and dovetails with his support for getting rid of regulations he believes prevent economic growth.
There have been at least 174,255 COVID-19 deaths in the United States and 5.5 million confirmed cases, reports Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.
Williams' insistence that more COVID-19 testing is needed lines up with scientists calling for more testing. The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reports that testing should be scaled to the size of the pandemic, not the size of the country’s population. Montana’s seven-day rolling average positive tests is 6.8%, a number higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate of 5%. Above the 5% threshold, where Montana has been for nearly two weeks, more tests are needed to locate the cases that aren’t so obvious and undetected could spread the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.
Additionally, both candidates said it was important for Congress and the president to agree to a fourth COVID-19 spending bill, something Congress left for its August recess without completing. In response to the stalemate, Trump had issued a few executive orders concerning deferring payroll taxes, suspending student loan payments and extending a federal unemployment subsidy.
“Really, Congress needs a deal. I applaud anyone trying to help, but. The student loan aspect that continues the suspension of loan payments and the interest accrual, that’s a little step, but the expiration of the eviction protections, the housing aspect that (Trump) tried to work on, it’s a study, it’s not any action. It’s a study of, you know, of existing authorities and funding and whether anything else will be done,” Williams said. “The payroll tax holiday reducing or eliminating the employee side of payroll taxes, number one that’s focusing on the people who are working. We need to focus on the people who aren’t working to help them. And, you reduce payroll taxes, you’re undermining Social Security and Medicare, that’s where the funds come from.”
Williams gave Trump credit with getting Paycheck Protection Program money to small business within two weeks after Congress passed the CARES Act, the Phase 3 COVID-19 relief bill. With the fast rollout came no-interest and low-interest loans to some businesses that wouldn’t have been made otherwise, she said. But overall, PPP was a lifeline for businesses struggling to make payroll, including 23,908 Montana businesses with 500 or fewer employees. Those businesses received $1.78 billion in PPP funding, according to the Montana office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Williams said she supports another round of small business support to address the recession caused by COVID-19.
Rosendale put the blame on House Democrats for Congress not passing a Phase 4 COVID-19 spending bill. The Democratic-controlled House passed its Phase 4 spending bill, the HEROES Act, in May. The Senate never produced a bill, but negotiations with Democrats leading up to August recess stalled, Rosendale said, because Democrats wanted too much.
“The president is having a difficult time bringing the parties together because there’s one side of this transaction that does not want to have relief. That is where our problem is,” Rosendale said. “Nancy Pelosi has put forward a $3.5 trillion Democrat partisan wish list with nearly a third of the spending entirely unrelated to COVID-19. And her radical plans include stimulus cash payment for illegal immigrants and a ban on voter ID laws. There’s where our problem is.”
Rosendale said his focus is on federal support to improve the economy.
PolitiFact gives a “mostly true” rating to the statement that the HEROES Act would make stimulus checks available to tax-paying immigrants in the United States illegally. That’s because payments would be issued to anyone with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. PolitiFact sourced the remark to We Build the Wall Inc., whose founders were charged Aug. 20 with defrauding donors through a GoFundMe scheme to raise money for a section of southern border wall. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, was among those arrested.
Both candidates objected to Trump’s suggestion that federal funding for schools be conditioned on schools fully opening with all students present in the classroom. Decisions about schools need to be made locally, the candidates said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.