Montana House candidates discuss Trump's COVID-19 response

“I talked to one hospital administrator who told me there’s still a shortage of the reagent that they need for testing,” Williams said. “I mean, holy cow! How many months into this are we? That was a concern I heard back in February and March…… It’s still the same thing. Why couldn’t we solve that”

The quick turnaround on tests is important to getting infected people quickly quarantined and to begin tracking down the people with whom patients have interacted and possibly infected. Rosendale said Trump is delivering on tests, despite what critics say.

“What I have seen is that there’s more tests that are being conducted in our country than any other country. And this is an all-hands-on-deck scenario and if we need more facilities to perform the lab work, then they certainly have been coming on line,” Rosendale said. “We needed more PPE and the president took action to make sure there was more equipment and devices being produced and manufactured right here in our country that could be distributed to the frontline defenders on this.”

Rosendale’s testing assessment lines up with Trump’s. Montana’s insurance commissioner speaks to the raw numbers of tests done in the United States, about 731,920 tests on Friday and 70.3 million total tests so far this year, according to the COVID Tracking project at The Atlantic.