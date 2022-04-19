Montana included as BLM resumes oil and gas lease sale

For the first time in more than a year, the Bureau of Land Management will hold an oil and gas lease sale in Montana this June, with 10 parcels nominated in the far eastern part of the state.

BLM announced the June 28 lease sale on Monday. The public land parcels are spread across Fallon, Powder River, Richland, and Roosevelt counties. Another 13 parcels are in North Dakota.

Combined, the acres offered between the two states are 3,405.8. BLM had announced the resumption of oil and gas lease sales in nine states, mostly in the West, with 144,000 total acres up for lease. The area is only 20% of what was expected. The scaled-down sale, combined with an increased royalty rate of 18.75%, up from 12.5% received some praise from environmentalists, but angered politicians.

“Today’s announcement is good news. It shows that Secretary (Debra) Haaland and her team at Interior are listening to Westerners and working in the best interest of taxpayers. By limiting the upcoming sale to areas with existing oil and gas infrastructure, Interior will prevent speculators from locking up public lands with little or no potential for future production,” said Aaron Weiss, Center for Western Priorities deputy director in a press release. “Raising the royalty rate ensures taxpayers will get a fair share from oil produced on these parcels.”

Montana politicians, who have railed against the more than one-year federal pause on leasing, responded to the announced sales with a stream of invectives directed at President Joe Biden.

"They've got an 80% reduction in acres, available for leasing. They're increasing the royalty rates. I think the problem this administration has, one of many, is they are letting the far left green woke groups run the administration, and it's dangerous. It's dangerous," U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said Monday. "The green groups got ahold of the political agenda in Europe and it's put Europe in a very, very dangerous position, as we see today."

Daines, a Montana Republican, serves on the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Similarly, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, of Wyoming, accused Biden of “doing all it can to restrict leasing on federal lands.” The ranking Republican on Senate Energy said Biden was making American energy more expensive and harder to produce, a reference to the higher royalty rate and reduction in lease acres for sale.

But the new federal royalty rate is comparable to Montana's 16.67% rate and Wyoming's 16.66% for oil and gas leases on state land. Last month, the all-Republican Montana Land Board celebrated a $1.1 million March lease sale, an eight-year high. Though half the acres leased for $2 or less, the top Montana sales fetched $285 an acre, with some of the better valued sales located in Roosevelt County. Roosevelt is also included in the BLM sale.

It’s been years since Montana had more than one active drilling rig in the state during any given month, according to the Baker Hughes rig count. Montana’s minimal activity predates the Biden administration’s January 2021 suspension of lease sales by almost a decade.

The Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation reports that oil production has steadily declined from 29.6 million barrels a year in 2014 to 18.9 million barrels in 2020.

Most oil production in the United States doesn’t take place on federal land. About 7% of the oil produced in the United States comes from federal land, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In September 2021, The Department of Interior reported that there were 9,600 drilling permits for oil and gas on public lands, which had been approved by BLM, but weren’t being put to use. Interior noted that the oil industry considered surplus leases and permits necessary for a successful business model.

When land is under contract for potential oil and gas activity, the shared public lands cannot be managed for other purposes, such as conservation or recreation, DOI reported.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.