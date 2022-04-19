Montana included in BLM oil and gas sale

For the first time in more than a year, the Bureau of Land Management will hold an oil and gas leases sale in Montana this June, with 10 parcels nominated in the far eastern part of the state.

BLM announced the June 28 lease sale Monday. The public land parcels are spread across Fallon, Powder River, Richland, and Roosevelt counties. Another 13 parcels are in North Dakota.

Combined, the acres offered between the two states are 3,405.8. BLM had announced the resumption of oil and gas lease sales in nine states, mostly in the West, with 144,000 total acres up for lease. The area is only 80% of what was expected. The scaled-down sale, combined with an increased royalty rate of 18.75%, up from 12.5% received some praise from environmentalists, but angered politicians.

“Today’s announcement is good news. It shows that Secretary (Debra) Haaland and her team at Interior are listening to Westerners and working in the best interest of taxpayers. By limiting the upcoming sale to areas with existing oil and gas infrastructure, Interior will prevent speculators from locking up public lands with little or no potential for future production,” said Aaron Weiss, Center for Western Priorities deputy director in a press release. “Raising the royalty rate ensures taxpayers will get a fair share from oil produced on these parcels.”

Montana politicians, who have railed against the more than one-year federal pause on leasing, responded to the announced sales with a stream of invectives directed at President Joe Biden.

“It seems Biden hasn’t learned anything over the last few months about the importance of energy security, and Montana families will continue to pay the price. Biden needs to wake up, stop appeasing the far-Left green wokers and unleash American energy,” said U.S. Sen Steve Daines, a Montana Republican.

The new federal royalty rate was slightly higher than Montana's 16.67% rate for oil and gas leases on state land. Last month, the state Land Board approved $1.1 million in lease sales, an eight-year high. Though half the acres leased for $2 or less, the top sales fetched $285 an acre.

It’s been years since Montana had more than one active drilling rig in state at any given month, according to the Baker Hughes rig count. Montana’s minimal activity predates the Biden administration’s January 2021 suspension of lease sales by almost a decade.

The Montana Board of Oil and Gas Conservation reports that state oil production has steadily declined from 29.6 million barrels a year in 2014 to 18.9 million barrels in 2020.

Most oil production in the United States doesn’t take place on federal land. About 7% of the oil produced in the United States comes from federal land, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In September 2021, The Department of Interior reported that there were 9,600 drilling permits for oil and gas on public lands, which had been approved by BLM, but weren’t being put to use. Interior noted that the oil industry considered surplus leases and permits necessary for a successful business model.

When land is under contract for potential oil and gas activity, the shared public lands cannot be managed for other purposes, such as conservation or recreation, DOI reported.

