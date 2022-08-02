Montana isn't in recession, economist says during Tuesday forum

Montana isn’t in recession and is still benefitting from strong job growth and wage gains that outpace inflation, but things are slowing down dramatically, said Patrick Barkey, chief economist at the Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Giving a mid-year economic update in Billings Tuesday, Barkey noted that several things have been working in Montana's favor. The bureau is part of the University of Montana. Agriculture prices are up considerably from a year ago, higher incomes have resulted in an unprecedented $1.8 billion revenue surplus for state government, and businesses harmed by the pandemic are almost completely reopened.

The challenge is persistent inflation outlasting the state’s economic gains.

“We’re driving along the road, as we all are, and if you look in the rearview mirror, things look just dandy,” Barkey said. “When we look ahead, there’s concern. We’re at a point where the economy is changing.”

Strong job growth, previously expected to stretch into 2023, is now expected to decline significantly in the next three years. Consumer spending, a positive in the short term, has softened and is expected to decline more as the U.S. Federal Reserve, attempting to cool the economy, continues to increase the interest rate by which banks lend to each other. The influence of those lending rate increases flow upward into the costs of mortgages, business loans and credit cards.

Barkey said his sense is that the Federal Reserve’s lending rate increases to date have kept up the inflation. Ahead of previous recessions, lending rate increases were in step with the pace of inflation, but lending rates this time around have been near zero for years and have risen only to 2.4 percent after going unadjusted during the first several quarters of inflation, which has outpaced Federal Reserve attempts to slow it by making borrowing more costly and therefore spending more consequential.

Simply put, there is plenty of room for raising lending rates on banks by the Federal Reserve, which won’t be popular.

“We’re about to witness an extraordinary year for Federal Reserve policy, because people will not be happy, financial markets will not be happy. If the Federal Reserve is really convicted to taming this increasingly entrenched inflation, which is robbing us all of our purchasing power, day after day, they won’t like it. There will be big pressure to back off for having lower growth, which is going to shock a lot of people because we haven’t seen it lately. We’ve seen booming growth, but I think we’re going to do better, Montana. Migration is helping. I think housing markets are going to be stressed as a normal part of our supply chain.”

While regulators attempt to cool spending on everything from wages to home purchases, other kinks in the economy have to work out. Ukraine this past week exporting wheat for the first time is an example of a supply problem improving in a way that should make grain more available and cause prices to drop. Petroleum prices are dropping as expectations of increased demand lower to reflect recession spending habits.

Barkey said wage growth has already slowed from the pace that drove 35% year-over-year increases in income tax collections in 2020 and 2021. Another factor slowing income gains is a decline in federal stimulus payments seen in 2020 and 2021.