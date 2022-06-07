Montana PSC results take shape with Dooling, Repke and Pinocci leading

In Montana’s Public Service Commission races, Joe Dooling and John Repke were leading early primary races to represent Lewis and Clark County and the Flathead region, while Randy Pinocci had the lead to represent Eastern Montana.

Returns in District 5 broke down like this for Republicans: Dooling 6,545, Anne Bukacek 6,031, Derek Skees 6,069, Dean Crabb 1,896.

In the Democratic primary, Whitefish resident Repke had 5,753 votes, and Kevin Hamm of Helena had 4,963 votes.

District 5 includes Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, and Teton counties, with Flathead typically delivering half of the votes in past Republican primaries. Three of the Republican candidates hail from Kalispell, a mix that’s sure to dilute the home-county advantage for all three. The only Republican not from Kalispell is Dooling, of Helena.

Incumbent Brad Johnson, of Helena was prevented from running by term limits.

Montana is one of the few states in the nation that elects its utility commissioners, the people who balance customer rates and reliable service with a monopoly's fixed rate of return. The only job requirement is that candidates be of voting age and live in their district. Base pay is $112,444 plus benefits.

In PSC District 1, a sprawling 22-county district that stretches 58 miles from Browning to Sidney, GOP challenger K. Webb Galbreath, of Browning, had 2,884 votes to Sun River incumbent Pinocci’s 5,646. Rarely are PSC incumbents unseated.

PSC commissioner is a little-known job with big impact on Montanans’ household budgets, although in recent years commission scandals have attracted public and government scrutiny. Pinocci has played a role in those scandals, which Galbreath has been quick to point out.

Anyone who receives electric or gas service from a company other than a cooperative, pays monthly energy rates approved by the PSC. The commission also regulates taxi service, some telecommunications, pipelines and garbage services.

When it comes to inflation, such as the more than 40% increase in natural gas prices Montanans faced this winter, it’s the PSC that determines, on a monthly basis, whether the increase is justified and that utilities are covering unavoidable costs, not price gouging.

The commission is quasi-judicial. The cases it hears are handled very similarly to a civil court proceeding, with arguments and evidence filed by multiple parties and an order issued by the commission at the end. PSC decisions have lasting impacts on utility customers and Montana’s economy. As monopoly utilities acquire power plants and infrastructure, their customers are committed to long-term debt to pay for those assets, while also paying for maintenance, operations, and repairs.

