Montana senators vote to avert national rail strike

Rail cars

Rail cars, mostly oil tankers, fill the Montana Rail Link yard in Laurel in January 2015.

 LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff

Montana’s U.S. senators voted Thursday to deny railroad workers the right to strike, fearing a threatened walk-off during an ongoing contract dispute with the nation's monopoly railroads would cause dire economic consequences.

The vote affirms a compromise labor agreement produced by President Joe Biden’s administration in September, but opposed by some unions. In forcing the agreement, lawmakers ended labor’s ability to strike, citing national security reasons.

BNSF estimates that 2,274 Montanans work for the railroad with a combined payroll of $183 million. Nearly 1.9 million carloads pass through the state annually. Organized rail workers will receive a 24% pay raise stepped in through 2024. It's been three years since workers had a raise.

Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, and Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, split on a side bill that would have granted the rail workers paid sick leave, for which labor unions were holding out for as a Dec. 9 contract deadline loomed. That bill failed 52-43 with five senators not voting. It required 60 votes for passage.

Before the vote, senators said the risk a strike posed to the U.S. economy, right before the busy Christmas season, was too high.

Trains at Laurel railyard

A grain train moves out of the rail yard at Laurel in 2011. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad said Wednesday it is relocating 55 workers to Laurel from Forsyth and Glendive.

“Passing this legislation will protect American jobs and is the right move for our economy. A rail shutdown would’ve killed our supply chain, hurt workers and small businesses, and sent consumer prices through the roof,” Tester said in an email. “I’m looking forward to President Biden signing this resolution into law so that we can keep our economy moving and ensure that rail workers get the respect they deserve and the compensation to match.”

Railroads and labor unions had been struggling for months over a new contract. In September, Biden’s administration brokered a deal that cooled down the strike threat, but still had to be ratified by labor groups, many of which were ready to sign off in approval. However, unions representing maintenance workers weren’t supportive. Right up to Thursday’s vote, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, part of the Teamsters, were urging lawmakers to add paid sick days to any labor agreement mandated by Congress.

“The railroad industry is in a perilous state and requires immediate attention. Railroad workers need and deserve paid sick days, and the railroads and their Wall Street-backed hedge funds can afford one penny of every dollar of their record profits to provide these paid sick days,” said Tony Cardwell, BMWED president in a Wednesday letter to senators. “It is time for the Senate to do the right thing.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Cardwell described working conditions as "intentionally inhumane and utterly disrespectful." He said rail workers were at their breaking point.

Attempts to contact BMWED officials in Montana on Thursday went unanswered.

What maintenance workers didn’t want was a Congressional mandate that the deadline for the talks be extended beyond the Dec. 9 walkout date. Several Republicans supported extending the deadline, arguing that further negotiation was the better way out and that Biden should have been more forceful earlier in getting the parties to ratify a new contract.

“The Senator believes Biden needs to take responsibility and work with the railroads and rail workers to avoid a strike,” a spokeswoman for Daines said Wednesday evening.

In the House, where paid sick leave was part of the bill to end the strike, Montana’s U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale voted no Wednesday.

Montana’s congressional delegation had been silent on the labor dispute leading up to the vote, while other Western lawmakers warned of the disastrous consequences if the strike occurred.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, of Wyoming, warned that a rail shutdown would cripple her state, primarily because the strike would stifle coal shipments. Similarly, Montana exports of coal and grain to Pacific Northwest shipping ports would have stalled. Shipments of Bakken oil from North Dakota to Anacortes, Washington, for refining would have stalled as well.

The Hi-Line route across Northern Montana is a major rail artery between Chicago, Seattle and Portland, a key route for everything from retail merchandise to automobiles.

Coal

A train hauling coal moves through the Powder River Basin in May near Gillette. A massive climate bill passed by Congress includes money for carbon capture, utilization and storage. 
Oil train

An oil train passes United Grain and Santrol's facilities in Culbertson in 2014.

BNSF estimates that 2,274 Montanans work for the railroad with combined payroll of $183 million. Nearly 1.9 million carloads pass through the state annually.

Related to this story

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to intervene in the railroad contract dispute undercuts efforts to address workers’ quality of life concerns and unions decried the move. But businesses stress that it is crucial to avoid a strike that would devastate the economy. Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday that lawmakers will be asked to vote this week to impose the terms of the deals the 12 unions agreed to before the original strike deadline in September even though four of those unions representing more than half of the 115,000 rail workers rejected them. Biden said he reluctantly agreed that it would be best to override the union votes because the potential damage to the economy would be too great.

Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

Rail union approves deal offering hope of avoiding strike

Another one of the 12 railroad unions narrowly approved its deal with the major freight railroads Saturday, offering some hope that the contract dispute might be resolved without a strike even though two other unions rejected their agreements last month. Now that 52% of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who voted approved their deal, seven railroad unions have ratified contracts that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But, all 12 must approve contracts to prevent a strike. So businesses remain concerned about a possible economically devastating strike, and they have urged President Joe Biden and Congress to be ready to intervene if needed.

