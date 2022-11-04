Montana utility regulators miss the mark on inflation, data shows

Few politicians directly set the inflationary prices consumers pay, but utility commissions do, and data shows that in Montana those rates are usually much higher than what’s needed.

Records show that commissioners usually aim too high when approving interim rates. The $134 a year increase for an average residential electric customer of NorthWestern Energy, approved by Montana’s Public Service Commission this fall, would be an outlier if it held up.

Interim rates serve as a pay advance for utilities arguing for a more permanent rise in base rates. The intent is to give a company enough revenue to remain financially healthy as it makes its case for a larger, more permanent increase, a process that can take the better part of a year to complete.

But records show that utilities end up agreeing for much less than what commissioners conclude is necessary to keep the company afloat temporarily.

In 2009, Public Service Commissioners granted NorthWestern, the state’s largest monopoly utility, an interim rate increase of $12.3 million. That amount was $2 million less than what the utility had asked for as an interim rise. But, the permanent rate, set more than year later, was $6.9 million, which also wasn’t the product of the commission regulating profits sought by the utility. Rather, NorthWestern agreed to the final amount in a settlement with parties that intervened in the case, then presented the settlement to the commission with a take it or leave it ultimatum. Such settlements are “black box” agreements meaning the commission can’t alter the details, and they’re a very common outcome.

Intervening parties vary from large customer groups representing refineries and manufacturers, to the state consumer advocate, Walmart, and environmental groups.

The next rate case before the commission was in 2019. Again, commissioners approved an interim rate increase of $10 million. Two months later, NorthWestern announced a $6.5 million rate-setting settlement with some, but not all, parties that had intervened in its case. This time commissioners expressed surprise, given that the utility’s expert witnesses not only testified to the immediate need of $10 million but also the need of a permanent increase of $34.8 million.

"I'm confused as to how we should, or myself, look at testimony as being expert testimony that is not a hill to die on," said Tony O'Donnell, commissioner from Billings, at the time.

NorthWestern’s chief financial officer at the time, Brian Byrd, suggested O’Donnell accept the conclusion of the intervening parties that the settlement was fair to them, which is what the commission did. There was no further talk about the validity of the $10 million interim rate approved by commissioners, or the $34.8 million that, up until the settlement, NorthWestern said it needed to have.

There’s more money on the table in the current rate case. The interim rate increase approved by commissioners in September boosted NorthWestern’s collections for electricity and natural gas services by $92.2 million. Similar to previous cases, the interim amount is less than what NorthWestern is currently arguing it has to have, which is $170 million, or $363.84 a year for the average residential customer purchasing both electricity and natural gas from the utility.

“I just don't get it, reading through the ruling,” said Joh Repke, a PSC candidate in the district representing Lewis and Clark County and the Greater Flathead Valley. “Yeah, we need to make sure Northwestern is strong and reliable and has the financial wherewithal, but, you know, this puts such a burden on Montana businesses and families in such a short period of time.”

A Democrat from Whitefish, Repke said after looking at NorthWestern Energy’s profits in 2021, which he said increased $30 million year over year, he wasn’t convinced the company needed an interim rate increase to get by.

Lee Montana Newspapers contacted both Repke and his Republican opponent, Anne Bukacek, for this article. Bukacek declined the interview. The winner of this race will take office in January with several months to review a docket that consists of several thousand pages.

Utility commission races are down ballot items that voters know little about, though polling suggests inflation is a top issue for Montana voters, as it is for the rest of the country, no other race on the ballot affects the prices customers pay like the race for Public Service Commission District 5.

Echelon Insights, which reached out to 320 Montanans as part of a national poll in September, found that 60% marked the economy and inflation as the biggest issue facing the country, with immigration being a distant second at 30%. Of those polled, 61% blamed President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for high inflation with 28% blaming Republicans. The poll was sponsored by NetChoice, which described itself as a trade association committed to internet safety and free expression. The margin of error was high, plus or minus 6.6%.

There’s a reason that interim rate increases tend to be higher, said Roger Koopman, former Republican commissioner from Bozeman. The information available ahead of the interim vote is pretty sparse, as is time to review the matter. Also none of the parties intervening weigh in, focusing instead on the arguments to come concerning permanent rates. But the interim rates probably shouldn’t be higher than the outcome of the rate case, Koopman said.

“It shouldn’t be that way,” Koopman said. “Ideally, it should be just the opposite.” The decision on interim rates also comes with a recommendation by PSC staff analysts, which commissioners don’t stray far from.

However, customers do get credit back when the interim increase turns out higher than the final outcome, Koopman said.

Current commissioner Brad Johnson, a Republican, gave the same assurance as Koopman in September when the commission unanimously approved the interim rate increase of $92.2 million. The difference in the amount and the outcome from the rate case has to be returned with interest, meaning there shouldn’t be a gain for the utility.

For commissioners, the bigger concern is the “black box” of rate settlements, which prevents commissioners from affecting the outcome.

Ken Toole, a Democrat who served on the PSC during the 2009 rate case, echoed Koopman’s concern about settlements.

“It’s a terrible system. It’s like, ‘take it, or leave it, commission, we’re all happy,’” Toole said. “But in fact, not everyone is always happy.” There are parties who intervene in rate cases that are left out of settlements, which happened in 2019 when the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Montana Environmental Information Center, National Resources Defense Council, and concerned Billings citizens, among others were not included in the settlement that decided rates.