Montana's flood-damaged property owners face lengthy process to aid

The L Bar W Cattle Company in Absarokee lies on two miles of riverbed along the Stillwater. During last month’s catastrophic flooding, the ranch saw fencing and irrigation systems wash away, new channels formed and filled with acres of debris in a matter of hours and what was left over will take time to mend.

“It’s been overwhelming to see what she [the river] had done,” co-owner and operator Denise Loyning said. “And it’s been amazing to see how much she’d done in a short amount of time.”

Across Park, Carbon and Stillwater counties, there have been reports of lost houses, barns, fences and headgates along with damaged telephone lines, wells, driveways and bridges. Some ranchers have been physically separated from their houses, barns and livestock since the flooding began.

Typically, these types of repairs would fall solely on the property owners or their insurance companies since it is all private infrastructure. But the presidential disaster declaration that followed shortly after the flooding has opened up a few opportunities for government-backed relief.

Last week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened Disaster Centers in Livingston, Gardiner, Cooke City, Emigrant, Red Lodge, Fromberg and Absarokee to help residents impacted by the flooding apply for disaster aid. The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Individual Assistance through FEMA can provide temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs, or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance through various programs if the house is deemed not livable, sanitary or safe. A livable home includes structurally sound exterior walls and interior areas, properly working electricity, gas, heat, plumbing, sewer and septic systems. Those who qualify for will be issued via direct deposit and a letter will be mailed explaining the type of assistance you qualify for.

SBA representatives will also be at the disaster centers to meet with home and business owners and see if they qualify for Disaster Assistance loans and help them apply.

The SBA Disaster Assistance Loans can provide up to $200,000 for homeowners or renters to repair or replace a primary residence, adding a retaining wall or elevating the property to lessen the effect of future disasters and up to 40,000 to repair or replace furniture, appliances, vehicles and other personal property.

As of July 15, there have been 469 valid registrations for FEMA assistance at a total of over $979,800 across the three counties. Seven residents have been approved for over $327,000 in SBA Disaster Assistance loans out of 79 applications according to SBA Regional Contact Richard Tillery.

“People always assume we just provide loans for businesses,” he said. “And we certainly do work with businesses, but the bulk of our disaster loans go to homeowners and renters.”

The deadline to apply for property damage is Aug. 29, 2022 and SBA representatives plan to remain at the centers until at least the end of August.

County officials are encouraging everyone to apply for assistance even if they think they’ll get denied.

“They might think they’re plugging up the process or that they won’t qualify since their house wasn’t damaged,” Park County Flooding Public Information Officer Alexis Van Pernis said. “When they actually qualify for more than they’re probably aware of.”

Residents in Park County reported private wells getting flooded out and compromising their drinking water while washed out private roads and bridges like Bannock Trail in Silver Creek, Mule Deer Lane in Pray and Howell Gulch in Red Lodge have isolated homes and subdivisions. Pernis says, despite reporting these losses to the county, they haven’t applied for assistance since their houses haven’t been impacted.

Under FEMA guidelines, sewer and septic tanks working improperly can deem a property not livable, sanitary or safe and thus eligible for disaster assistance. Private roads and bridges that act as the only channel to enter and exit a property are known as critical access sites and become eligible for emergency FEMA and SBA assistance when they are lost.

“The eligible applicant must demonstrate that the temporary repair emergency access work economically eliminates the need for temporary housing for the affected residences,” FEMA Public Affairs Specialist Anthony Mayne said. “The temporary repairs are eligible only up to the basic level of work that allows emergency vehicles to reach the residences.”

After a home inspection, a record of the damage is given to FEMA to determine assistance eligibility. When someone is approved, funds will be issued via direct deposit and a letter will be mailed explaining the type of assistance they qualify for.

Initial disbursements can get distributed as early as a few weeks, but Tillery warns applicants not to set these kinds of expectations.

“Every person and every case is different,” he said. “We really don’t like to guarantee a timeline like that because that can vary drastically from business-to-business or homeowner-to-homeowner.”

He compared SBA’s disaster loan to a construction loan in the sense that an initial amount is distributed for repairs and further proceeds are worked out and allocated through a case manager based on conditions and what’s needed.

Like Tillery, Montana’s producers aren’t expecting a quick fix.

Montana farms and ranches don’t qualify for SBA loans, but there are a number of USDA disaster assistance programs available following floods.

Rob Molacek, program manager for the National Resource and Conservation Service’s Emergency Watershed Protection and Montana’s state conservation engineer has been inspecting individual properties in counties that have been declared disaster areas.

“It’s extensive,” he said. “We’ve primarily seen damage to irrigation infrastructure but there’s extensive damage in general.”

Emergency relief for producers include the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program, Emergency Conservation Program, Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Emergency Watershed Program, the Livestock Indemnity program and FSA Farm Loans.

Molacek intends to conduct further disaster survey reports in Treasure, Big Horn, Sweetgrass and Yellowstone counties in upcoming weeks but says there is still too much currently underwater to assess. He has talked with some potential local sponsors to secure and allocate the federal funding, but it will likely still be months before those affected will begin to see the relief. Molacek is telling the landowners to try and remain patient.

“It’s very emotional and very chaotic,” he said of those experiencing extensive losses. “But I’m telling everyone that we need to control our expectations because it’s not the sort of thing that happens overnight.”

In addition to waiting for inspections and approvals, Loyning said that farmers and ranchers don’t have time to spare for filling out applications or waiting on the phone during the middle of grazing season.

“There’s a big long list of to-dos with flood repairs, but if we don’t get our hay up, we’ll have nothing to feed the cattle."

In the meantime, she and the Beartooth Stock Association recently held a benefit auction for producers in Carbon and Stillwater counties that raised over $70,000. The funds will go towards replacing fencing that was lost from the flooding.

Loyning estimated that $14,000 roughly pays for a mile of fencing. She admits that it's a good start, but that they're rebuilding after something without a sure-proof approach.

“This is not something we’ve normally dealt with,” Loyning said. “And this is something these agencies have never experienced so we’re all learning as we go."

Tillery agrees, but adds it's better than nothing.

"It's not a super-quick process, but it is a process," he said.