Montana's Indigenous protesters lead opposition to Keystone XL

Montana has the longest pipeline segment of any state along Keystone XL's 1,200-mile route from Alberta to Gulf Coast refineries. The pipeline is intended to transport up 830,000 barrels of crude daily.

The circumstances for indigenous pipeline opponents along Montana’s Hi-Line are similar to those of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its 2016 objection to the construction of Dakota Access Pipeline. In both cases, the pipelines avoid tribal land, but intersect with the tribes’ drinking water source, raise concerns about culturally important sites and whether the tribes were adequately consulted. Treaty rights pertaining to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes’ cultural relationship with the Missouri River, as well as a guarantee to Missouri River water supporting the reservation are key concerns in a Fort Peck lawsuit against the federal government.

Standing Rock erupted into a months-long protest, as construction began and conflicts arose between the protesters and private security guards. Eventually, North Dakota responded by deploying the National Guard, complete with military vehicles to back up law enforcement. The experience raised concerns in Montana that federal and state governments were preparing for a combative response to Indigenous protesters, rather than protecting tribal members’ civil right to protest peacefully.