Montana's largest wind farm will be built near Colstrip beginning in 2021

Construction of what’s expected to be Montana’s largest wind farm will begin in 2021 just beyond the shadow the coal-fired Colstrip Power Plant.

NextEra Energy Resources will plug into the grid at Colstrip substation, to target markets in the Pacific Northwest. Its Clearwater Wind project, with a 750-megawatts capacity, will be three times larger than any wind farm currently spinning in Montana.

“We expect to start construction on Clearwater in 2021 with the wind farm becoming operational in 2022,” said NextEra’s Lisa Paul in an email.

Developers spent much of the past two years securing transmission access and tax abatements in the three counties that Clearwater will span. NextEra reached right-of-way terms with the community of Colstrip last summer, clearing the way for the wind farm to connect to the high end of the Colstrip substation.

There were community concerns in the power plant town that Clearwater firing up would signal Colstrip Unit 3 powering down for good, the issue being whether there was enough transmission to accommodate Colstrip’s surviving two units and Clearwater. In the end, county officials and state legislators spoke about the importance of the wind farm to the local tax base.