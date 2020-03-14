More info released on state residents with COVID-19; local public health officials take action

Bullock explained in the conference call that there are no intentions right now to close schools state-wide. Health officers of the seven most populous counties in Montana agreed that closing a school is warranted if a known case of COVID-19 is associated with the school, including if someone has been in contact with an individual with the virus, according to Felton.

The health officer of that county will make the determination to close that school for a few days to a week or more, depending on the circumstances. However, local school boards and school superintendents can make the choice to close a school at a given time.

The Yellowstone County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is undergoing home isolation and will provide health officials with a list of individuals she came into contact with in the past 14 days. Those on the list will be notified that they may have been exposed to the virus, according to Felton.

The woman experienced mild respiratory symptoms and was wearing a mask when she sought care in the Billings Clinic Emergency Department. Health care providers took appropriate precautions for respiratory infections. The woman was not hospitalized.