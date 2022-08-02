 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSU Extension seeks applicants for Reimagining Rural

MSU Extension

Jackie Rumph, with the MSU Extension service, teaches a yoga lesson to Billings fourth graders.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BOZEMAN — Montana State University Extension is accepting applications until Aug. 9 from rural Montana communities to participate in the Reimagining Rural virtual gathering in September and October.

Reimagining Rural brings inspirational stories of success in small towns to local gatherings of community volunteers. Communities gather for three evening events that feature live virtual speakers talking about how to complete projects in rural places. 

More than 170 people participated in the Reimagining Rural virtual gathering in 2021 in 23 communities across Montana. Applications are due Aug. 9. To learn more or to download the application, visit msuextension.org/communitydevelopment/reimagine-rural.html.

Warehouse fire shutters downtown city block

Toddler drowns at Helena Valley day care

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

