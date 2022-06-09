MSUB awarded $2M to help low-income, first-generation students access higher ed

The U.S. Department of Education announced that Montana State University Billings will receive an Upward Bound grant of $1,954,630 to provide support for low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees. Continuously funded for more than 30 years, Upward Bound has served more than 2,300 students, 94 percent of whom graduated from high school. And, of those graduating high school, nearly 1,000 have successfully completed post-secondary education programs.

Upward Bound programs provide high school students instruction in literature, composition, mathematics, science, and foreign language during the school year and a six-week, campus-based summer experience. Upward Bound also provides intensive mentoring and support for students as they prepare for college entrance exams and tackle admission applications, financial aid packages, and scholarship forms.

“The work done by Upward Bound at MSU Billings is valuable not only to participants but also the community as a whole,” said Sara D. Whittle, director of Upward Bound and Talent Search TRIO programs at MSU Billings. Whittle adds that higher college completion rates mean lower unemployment rates, and average earnings among graduates are $22,000 higher annually and $1 million higher over a lifetime, thus increasing taxable wages.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 86% of Upward Bound participants enroll in postsecondary institutions immediately following high school graduation. In FY21, more than 70,000 students participated in 966 Upward Bound TRIO projects throughout the United States and its territories.

Kayla Taylor, a former program participant at West High School and MSUB alumna, and current Outreach Advisor for the MSUB Upward Bound program shares that “because of the amazing Upward Bound staff at West High School, high school felt like a haven. When I chose to pursue a master’s degree, it was the memory of my own TRIO experiences that led me to select school counseling as my major. As a low-income and first-generation college graduate, I have always wanted to provide the same support that I received from TRIO to other students like me. My hope is to be able to provide my students with the necessary skills to overcome whatever barriers they are facing. I, personally, would lack those crucial skills had I not been an Upward Bound participant.”

MSU Billings Chancellor Stefani Hicswa, a first-generation college student, emphasizes the importance of these programs. “They are crucial to developing students’ knowledge and skills in college preparation and college success and provides them with a strong and continuous support system.”

Learn more about the MSUB Upward Bound Program and the National Upward Bound Program.

