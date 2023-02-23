Montana State University Billings enrollment numbers have held steady from the fall, but also showed notable leaps in some targeted demographics that faculty hope will continue to grow.

With a total headcount of 4,055 enrolled students, the university reported a slight increase over last spring of about 20 students, along with huge jumps in Native American, military veteran and non-traditional students.

Following a 300 student drop in enrollment from 2020 to 2021, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college has seen gradual improvements overall with Native American and multiracial students, first-time freshmen and dual enrollment freshmen all seeing double-digit percentage gains over the past four years.

MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa believes these figures reflect the university’s increased efforts in student retention, which increased 2% from the Fall semester, and various new initiatives introduced and implemented over this time.

“What that tells me is that those strategies are working," she said "I’m just so pleased with our faculty and staff and how hard they’ve worked to help our students."

Compared to a year ago, Native American enrollment increased 13.7 percent from 293 to 333 and stops a decrease over the past two years. Over the past four spring semesters, enrollment has increased 22.9% from 271 to 333. Along with the university’s Native American Achievement Center, recent efforts to promote and encourage Native American engagement include outreach to Montana’s tribal public schools and a new partnership with Chief Dull Knife College and Fort Peck Community College to transfer students' associate degrees towards earning a bachelor’s degree.

Veteran and military affiliated student enrollment grew 22% from spring 2022, from 198 to 241, while the number of students receiving military benefits including the GI Bill, tuition waivers, scholarships, and on-campus resources increased 40%. The year-over-year retention rate for these students also rose 11%.

Hicswa added that there were concerted efforts to increase these demographic areas due to their large presence in and around the Billings community.

“I want them to be able to feel like MSU Billings is a good place for them,” she said. “If we can show the success of other students who have been here that helps students to say, ‘Hey, if they can do it, I can do it,’ that’s what I want.”

Outside of a slight dip in 2021, likely due to COVID-19 lockdowns, part-time student enrollment has steadily increased over the past four years while full-time enrollment has steadily decreased over this time. One reason for the increase is likely the coinciding trend of dual-enrollment students who can take up to six college credits while attending high school free of charge. These students at MSUB increased by 36% and accounted for 1,116 of their 2,239 part-timers this Spring.

Those who round out the part-time group are predominately nontraditional students – those who have been out of high school three or more years – which experienced the biggest growth with 111%. Hicswa pointed out MSUB’s noted history of nontraditional students while adding that this significant rise can be attributed to modern-day solutions to make classes accessible.

MSUB has ranked at or near the top of state universities in students enrolled in purely online courses while classroom-online hybrid options known as HyFlex courses have continued to develop in recent years to provide students with more flexibility.

Along with providing options for nontraditional students who may be working full-time or raising a family, Hicswa added they can also benefit travelling student-athletes or traditional students attending remotely outside of Billings.

“As we look at increasing numbers for our students, those increasing numbers can be attributed to different modalities of being able to access education,” Hicswa said. “Our motto is ‘Access and excellence,’ and so I think these numbers really exemplify that.”

Going forward, Hicswa hopes to build off these gains by continuing to expand options for dual enrollment for high school students and along with further degree transfers with neighboring two-year universities.

As far as the increasing retention, she hopes it will lead to more degrees getting completed on time.

“The most expensive degree is the one that’s not finished,” Hicswa said. “So we want them to do well and to feel good about their experience at MSU Billings.”

Additional highlights from MSUB’s spring 2023 enrollment include:

— Athletic training 3+2 program (includes a combined bachelor’s and master’s program) enrollment increased 75%.

— Bachelor of business, finance option enrollment increased 29%.

— Computer programming and application development program enrollment increased 58%.

— Cybersecurity/network support program enrollment increased 67%.

— Master of clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling program increased 18%.

— Male undergraduate student enrollment increased 9%.

— Psychology undergraduate and graduate program enrollment increased overall 13%.